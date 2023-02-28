Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) access services: expression of interest

Many NHS organisations will soon need to review their options to re-procure these services. Join our aggregated procurement.

Get involved in a new aggregated competition under the HSCN Access Services DPS (RM3825) agreement.

Background

In 2018, NHS organisations worked directly with NHS Digital, who provided specialised support around the transition from old to new technologies. Initial call-off contracts for Health and Social Care Network(HSCN) services are now nearing their end date.

Many NHS organisations will soon need to review their options and routes to market to re-procure these services. In collaboration with NHS England (which, as of February 2023, now incorporates NHS Digital), we plan to support customers through a new aggregated competition under the HSCN Access Services DPS (RM3825) agreement.

Why join an aggregation?

We run free of charge aggregated procurements that help customers benefit from:

price savings come from leveraging volumes

process cost savings (frees up customer resource)

support throughout the process (including transition to new contract)

expertise in both procurement and category

Who can join?

This aggregation is aimed at NHS organisations who need connection into HSCN.

Get involved

To register your interest in taking part in the aggregated procurement, please complete our online form, quoting ‘HSCN’ and one of our team will be in touch.

If you want to run your own call-off procurement or organise your own aggregated competition guidance and templates are available in the documents section of the RM3825 webpage.