techUK
|Printable version
Health and social care programme wrapped – 2025 in review
A look back at the priorities, partnerships and progress that shaped 2025. Highlights from a year of collaboration across health and social care.
Introduction
2025 was a year of significant system change across health and social care with major reform programmes and a growing momentum for meaningful collaboration between the public sector and industry. Against this backdrop, the Health and Social Care Programme continued to act as a trusted convenor for techUK members. As a community, we fostered a space for open, constructive dialogue with senior decision-makers and ensured industry expertise to support and inform the direction of travel for the system.
A year of impact in numbers
2025 was another busy year for the Health programme at techUK, with several milestones for our community, including:
- 4 Consultation Responses
- 6 industry days
- 10 roundtables and workshops
- 22 Industry Briefings
- 13 members discussions
- 3 flagship events
Highlights
Flagship events and report
In 2025, the programme delivered three flagship events, two industry dinners in London, Leeds and our third yearly summit. These events brought members into direct conversation with senior leaders from NHS England, government departments, regulators, and national bodies, engaging with figures such as Sir Jim Mackey, Chief Executive of NHS England, Ming Tang, Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Interim Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at NHS England, Alex Crossley, Director of Transformation Strategy, Finance, and Delivery at NHS England, Sonia Patel, Chief Informatics Officer, Samantha Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at NICE, and Samantha Jones, DHSC Permanent Secretary.
On the day of the summit, the programme also launched a report co-authored with the case studies and insights from our SME members to spotlight the incredible innovation that SMEs champion and showcase the important role that they can play in delivering the ambitions of the 10-year health plan. This work reached and informed senior policy leaders and public-sector stakeholders, strengthening the visibility of member expertise at a national level.
How techUK’s SMEs can deliver the 10 Year Health Plan for England
Policy influence and industry collaboration
Our work, however, went far beyond the milestones of our major events.
Consultation responses
Over the past year, we convened members to unify their voices and provide responses to four consultations, including a response to MHRA on the post-market surveillance for medical devices, evidence to the Office of Life Sciences on Life Sciences Investment,coordinated panel discussions and insights for the 10-year health Workforce Plan, and the Care Quality Commission.
On a recurring basis, stakeholders throughout NHS England, DHSC, and OLS turned to techUK to get access to the expertise of our members, through workshops, roundtables, and the diligent work of our Council and Working Groups. Through techUK, industry leaders supported stakeholders to work through technical challenges (Genomic Medicine Interoperability team) scope best practices (NHS England data blueprint and architecture) and include industry perspective in the development of major policy developments (Life Sciences Sector Plan) and projects (Single Patients Record)
Early access to knowledge and pre-market procurement opportunities
Through the membership, members also got the opportunity to gain early access to relevant information through our yearly industry days (with NHS England Urgent & Emergency Care, NHS Genomic Medicine, NHS Product and Platforms, and NHS Frontline Digitisation), and our monthly industry briefings with CEOs and CDIOs across the health ecosystem.
Additionally, techUK's Health Programme positioned members to connect with NHS bodies to access pre-market opportunities and view leads, tenders, and partnerships. we supported NHS Blood and Transplant to develop a case management system and engaged with NHS Networks and Connectivity and Single Patient Record Programme to support their industry engagement ahead of the procurement phase.
What’s next?
This year, we are already starting full steam ahead, as we:
- Are collecting members throughout January insight on the MHRA consultation on AI regulation;
- Are in line to kick off engagements with the NHS on the single patient's record and the tech data blueprint.
- Our meeting with OLS to engage on the second pillar of the Life Sciences Sector Plan regarding SME support, implementation pathways and ecosystems needs.
Join us!
We invite all members to engage with us more closely in the coming year, as 2026 promises to be a year of major change and growing momentum.
If you are a techUK member and want to understand how to best engage with our programme, we invite you to join us on our quarterly Maximising Membership Sessions (Q1 session scheduled on 5 February, register here).
If you are not yet a member of techUK and are interested in learning more about the programme and how to take part in our opportunities, please contact our Head of Programme, Robert Walker (robert.walker@techUK.org).
Health and Social Care Programme activities
techUK is helping its members navigate the complex space of digital health in the UK to ensure our NHS and social care sector is prepared for the challenges of the future. We help validate new ideas and build impactful strategies, ultimately ensuring that members are market-ready. Visit the programme page here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/health-and-social-care-programme-wrapped-2025-in-review.html
Latest News from
techUK
Contribute to our TechTogether 2026 campaign09/01/2026 15:05:00
Get involved with our diversity, equity, and inclusion campaign month, happening throughout March 2026.
AI in critical national infrastructure: get involved in techUK’s webinar series and whitepaper09/01/2026 10:10:00
This April, techUK is launching an essential four-part webinar series followed by a whitepaper exploring the role of AI across our nation's critical infrastructure sectors.
Supporting the DSIT Trusted Third Party Assurance Roadmap: A TechUK Workshop Series09/01/2026 09:10:00
This May, TechUK is convening a four-part workshop series designed to support the successful implementation of DSIT's Trusted Third Party Assurance roadmap.
Announcing the new techUK Data Centres Council 2026/202807/01/2026 15:15:00
techUK is delighted to kick off 2026 by sharing the outcome of the Data Centres Council election for the 2026 to 2028 term.
Government sets out refreshed plans to strengthen public sector cyber security07/01/2026 13:10:00
The government has set out refreshed plans to strengthen cyber security across the public sector, outlining new expectations, priorities and areas of focus for organisations delivering digital services.
What’s the state of the nation’s innovation? Innovate UK’s state of innovation 2025 report06/01/2026 15:10:00
Innovate UK have published the results for their State of Innovation 2025 Report, providing insights from UK businesses across the innovation landscape.
Why listening beats building: Aire Logic’s human-centred tech for good approach24/12/2025 10:15:00
Neighbourhood health is no longer a distant vision, it’s central to the NHS 10 Year Health Plan.
Visionary leadership for the NHS medium term planning framework24/12/2025 09:15:00
As a former NHS doctor and now Director of Health & Innovation at Aire Logic, an employee-owned, B-Corp certified tech consultancy, I've witnessed the clinical and systemic challenges facing healthcare. The NHS Medium Term Planning Framework offers an opportunity to restore accessible local care for patients and communities.
Government publishes UK security export statistics 202419/12/2025 14:15:00
On 16 December 2025, the UK government published the UK Security Export Statistics 2024, outlining the latest trends in the security sector’s international sales. The report highlights cyber security as the dominant segment of UK security exports, underlining its expanding global importance.