Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Health and Social Care Secretary statement on autumn booster programme
People at greatest risk of serious illness from Covid, including care home residents, over 65s and frontline health and social care workers, are eligible for an autumn vaccine booster.
Following the announcement by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the Covid autumn booster programme Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay, said:
I have now accepted the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on eligibility for the 2023 autumn booster programme, to protect those most vulnerable from Covid.
NHS England will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn booster vaccine shortly, and I would urge anyone invited – including those yet to have their first jab - to come forward as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/health-and-social-care-secretary-statement-on-autumn-booster-programme
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Government boosts use of independent sector capacity to cut NHS waits04/08/2023 12:10:00
Thirteen new community diagnostic centres are opening across the country to deliver more than 742,000 additional scans, tests and checks a year
£33 million joint investment to boost skills, support jobs and bolster green manufacturing in UK life sciences industry03/08/2023 16:07:00
Joint government and industry investment will deliver more than 250 high-skilled jobs producing environmentally-friendly inhalers.
£600 million social care winter workforce and capacity boost28/07/2023 15:20:00
£600 million over the next two years will boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector
NHS platform a ‘major force for good’ after identifying millions of savings in its first year27/07/2023 10:09:00
Funding by the Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings.
Agreement to support mental health care and free up police time26/07/2023 13:07:00
The NHS, police and government commit to a new approach to ensure those requiring urgent mental health support receive timely care from the most appropriate agency.
Millions of children get access to life-saving defibrillators25/07/2023 14:22:00
The government has ensured every state school in England has a defibrillator with 20,376 devices delivered to 17,862 schools.
Boost for women and girls as Women’s Health Strategy turns one24/07/2023 12:10:00
A year on from its Women’s Health Strategy, the government has announced a package of new measures to boost the health and wellbeing of women and girls.
Government acts to boost the quality of care for mothers and babies20/07/2023 15:25:00
Measures to be taken on a national level to further improve safety standards in maternity care.