Health and social care Welsh Language plan advisory board announced

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has announced the members of an advisory panel to monitor and scrutinise Welsh Government plans to improve the provision of Welsh language care in health and social care services.

Elin Wyn will chair the board, working alongside seven other members to ensure progress is made against the actions set-out in the five-year plan, More than just words, which was launched last year.

Speaking at the National Eisteddfod today the Minister said:

The aim of our plan is to create a health and social care service in which people are actively offered their care in Welsh. Research has shown that being able to access services in Welsh can significantly improve people’s experience and, in many cases, improve their health and wellbeing outcomes. But it also showed people often found it difficult to access services in Welsh and were reluctant to ask when Welsh language services were not offered. The board I am announcing today have a wealth of experience and knowledge of the use of the Welsh language in health and social care services. They will make recommendations to me on areas where further progress could be made and if there are emerging concerns where ambition is not being met. We’ve already made significant progress in the first year of our plan, including introducing mandatory Welsh-awareness training for NHS staff and developed workforce planning guidance for Welsh language skills. Welsh language standards have been placed on health regulators and work has started to place tutors within health boards and trusts to create confident Welsh speakers. But there is much more to be done and I look forward to working with the board and receiving their first progress report later this year.

The advisory board members are:

Chair

Elin Wyn is an independent member of Bangor University Council and is particularly interested in the development of the new North Wales Medical School. She was a member of the Welsh Language Board and has a wealth of communications and marketing experience and a track record of working with partners and stakeholders.

Members

Dr Alwena Morgan is a senior lecturer in Biomedicine at Swansea University who has also been appointed Welsh Language leader in the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Science. She successfully established Welsh language provision for undergraduate degree schemes at Swansea University School of Medicine. Her research interests include the impact of Welsh language care on Welsh speaking patients.

Dona Lewis is Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh. Creating new Welsh speakers is the aim of the Centre, thereby, contributing to the realisation of the Cymraeg 2050 ambition.

Dr Huw Dylan Owen is Gwynedd Council's Director of Social Services. He completed his doctorate on the Welsh language in care and health services and has worked for Swansea City and County Council, Carmarthenshire Health Trust, Carmarthenshire County Council and Powys County Council. He has been awarded a Welsh Government award for his work in integrating social care and health services.

Dr Olwen Williams is a consultant physician who has worked in the field of Sexual Health and HIV medicine in North Wales for over 30 years. She is currently seconded to Health Education and Improvement Wales as Associate Director of Clinical Leadership. She is Chair elect of the Academy of Royal Colleges in Wales.

Dr Rajan Madhok is an enthusiastic Welsh learner. He is currently a non-Executive Director on the Board of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a non-Executive Member with Llais (Citizen Voice Body), and a Council Governor with Coleg Cambria.

Rhys Davies is Vice Chair of Anglesey County Council's Standards Committee. Prior to retiring he was a dentist in Llangefni for over 30 years and worked with the community dental service. He was also Chair of the Dental Association and a Dental Post Graduate tutor for Northwest Wales.

Teresa Owen is Executive Director of Public Health at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and is Chair of the health board's Welsh Language Forum. Before this she was Executive Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda University Health Board.