Health and Social Care workers find their Cymraeg voice

Health and Social Care workers across Wales are increasing their confidence to use the Welsh language with patients and colleagues, thanks to a Welsh Government programme to strengthen language choice within the health service.

Between 2023 and 2025, around 1,500 staff enrolled on the cyrsiau Codi Hyder (Confidence-building courses), with around 6,000 workers taking part in the wider Learn Welsh programme for the Health and Social care sector. The Confidence-building courses are led by the National Centre for Learning Welsh, which is funded by the Welsh Government, in partnership with health boards, supporting staff who can speak some Welsh but feel unsure about using the language in a clinical context. Those who follow the course receive one-to-one or small group training over 10 to 12 weeks, and then receive ongoing support to help them use the Welsh language naturally in their day to day work.

The National Centre’s evaluation shows that the Confidence-building courses in 2024 to 2025 had a positive impact, with over 90% saying they had more confidence to speak Welsh with colleagues, and 88% feeling more confident to use Welsh with patients and their families.

One of the employees who has benefited from the course is Julie Matthias, Bereavement Counsellor with Hywel Dda University Health Board. She felt comfortable speaking Welsh with children before taking the course, but less confident to use the language with adults. She wanted to offer more counselling sessions in Welsh and use the language more proactively at work. With her tutor, they practised conversations related to her work and read Welsh resources about grief and bereavement. She now starts conversations in Welsh with colleagues and offers a Welsh language service to children, families and anyone who wishes to use it.

She recently said:

The sessions were flexible and tailored to my needs. Being able to focus on the vocabulary of grief, bereavement and self-care has been very helpful in my work.

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Welsh Language, recently said:

Julie's experience shows how practical support can make a real difference. Being able to speak to patients and families in the language they feel most comfortable using is an important part of delivering good care, especially when people are vulnerable. As we mark the Defnyddia dy Gymraeg (Use your Welsh) campaign and celebrate 20 years of the Iaith Gwaith (Working Welsh) badge this week, it's encouraging to see so many people taking part in the courses and seeing their confidence levels rise.

Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, Dona Lewis, added: