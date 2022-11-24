Scottish Government
|Printable version
Health Board escalation
Additional support for NHS Forth Valley.
NHS Forth Valley has been escalated to Stage 4 of NHS Scotland’s National Performance Framework for Governance, Leadership and Culture.
This follows concerns that the health board’s leadership has failed to improve performance in a number of key areas.
The Scottish Government will oversee the development and delivery of NHS Forth Valley’s Improvement Plan to address concerns in out of hours and unscheduled care.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:
“Staff in NHS Forth Valley continue to work tirelessly to deliver the high quality care we expect. However, there are continuing concerns about the ability of the leadership to effectively respond to issues when raised.
“We have been engaging with NHS Forth Valley for some time on a range of performance-related issues, including concerns around GP out-of-hours services and unscheduled care. The common barrier to improvement in these areas is governance, leadership and culture.
“Escalation to Stage 4 will bring direct oversight from the Scottish Government and we will work with Forth Valley to ensure immediate improvement. Significant work is already under way to address the legitimate concerns raised and I will update Parliament as progress is made.”
Background
Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) will publish a report in the coming weeks following a recent unannounced ‘safe delivery of care’ inspection.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/health-board-escalation/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Modernising Scots law on Trusts23/11/2022 13:05:00
MSPs to consider new Bill that would also amend succession law.
Environment, natural resources and agriculture - strategic research 2022-2027: overview23/11/2022 12:05:00
We are investing around £50 million a year into a portfolio of strategic research to ensure that Scotland maintains its position at the very cutting edge of advances in agriculture, natural resources and the environment.
New progressive teacher pay offer made23/11/2022 11:10:00
Starting salary for a fully qualified teacher to reach £35,650.
Wellbeing economy toolkit for local authorities23/11/2022 09:20:00
Roadmap to fair, green prosperity for communities and regions.
Recorded crime below pre-pandemic levels22/11/2022 16:25:00
Trend down as people feel safe in communities.
European research funding should be protected22/11/2022 15:25:00
Minister fears losing opportunities to find new markets.
Minimum Unit Pricing reducing alcohol consumption22/11/2022 14:25:00
Minister welcomes research which concludes measure has cut sales.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending September 202222/11/2022 13:25:00
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Interim report shows value of Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Services22/11/2022 11:05:00
More than 12% of patients cared for by one of Scotland’s three Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service received an early cancer diagnosis, with a further 33.8% receiving a diagnosis of a non-cancerous health issue, an evaluation report has found.