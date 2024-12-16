Health experts remind public to practice healthy behaviours to keep everyone safe

As the festive season gets into full swing, experts at Public Health Wales are reminding people that while it's the season to share gifts, food and celebrations, sharing germs is a lot less fun and can have serious consequences for vulnerable people in our families and communities.

Public Health Wales’s ongoing surveillance shows there are currently high levels of seasonal viruses like flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and norovirus (also known as the winter vomiting bug). While most people manage to shake them off within a few days or weeks, for very young babies, those with compromised immune systems or other chronic health conditions, and older adults, they can cause serious illness and even result in people being hospitalised.

In fact, the number of people hospitalised with flu has doubled in a week, with 99 adults being admitted for the virus in the seven days to 1 December. For some people, flu will lead to developing secondary bacterial infections which can be very serious. RSV is a common winter virus which can cause bronchiolitis in young babies, and breathing difficulties or pneumonia in older adults, and it is currently circulating at very high levels.

It’s why public health leaders are reminding everyone of the importance of doing what we can to protect ourselves and those around us. The evidence shows that by taking these actions we will reduce the transmission of illness:

Wash your hands with soap and water – while using hand sanitiser works against many viruses, it is not effective against norovirus, so soap and water should be used.

Catch it, bin it, kill it – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and then dispose of it in a bin. If you don’t have a tissue to hand, sneeze into your elbow. Make sure surfaces that are regularly touched are kept clean and avoid touching your face.

If you’re eligible for vaccinations, make sure you take up your invitation as it’s one of the most effective means of protection against getting seriously ill. You can check your eligibility and how to get your vaccines on the Public Health Wales website . Even if you’ve missed an appointment, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

Let some fresh air in – when we’re meeting up with people it’s important to open a window to introduce fresh air and remove stale air which can contain virus particles.

Stay at home if you’re unwell – while it’s tempting to go to all the get-togethers and parties that happen during the festive period, it’s better for everyone if you don’t go out and risk giving your viruses to other people who may be more vulnerable.

Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said:

“The pre-Christmas period is often very busy with social engagements, but it does coincide with the peak time of year for several seasonal winter viruses that can cause vulnerable people to become extremely unwell and need hospital treatment.

“Taking a few simple steps and thinking of those around you can make a big difference in ensuring that everyone enjoys the festive season as much as possible, and helps to relieve pressure on our hospital services.”