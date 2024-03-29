NHS Wales
|Printable version
Health experts welcome downward trend in childhood dental extractions under general anaesthetic
Dental public health experts have welcomed findings showing a reduction in the number of reported child dental extractions under general anaesthetic over the last decade.
A report on the paediatric dental referral patterns in Wales published by Public Health Wales, shows that in 2013/14 8,901 children underwent extractions under general anaesthetic. This fell to 3,362 in 2022/23 following several years of consistent decline. This represents a 62 per cent decrease in the number of children undergoing this invasive procedure over a nine-year period.
Extractions under general anaesthetic are not without risk and should only be undertaken as a last resort. Poor oral health can lead to tooth decay which if left untreated may require an extraction. Recent studies have shown that the severity of tooth decay is improving at a population level in Wales, but still affects one third of all five-year-old children.
The report found that more referrals are made for dental extractions under general anaesthetic in areas experiencing higher levels of deprivation. The national Designed to Smile programme aims to reduce these disparities by instilling good oral hygiene practices in children from a young age. NHS Community Dental Services work with early years services, nurseries and schools to help start good habits, with supervised toothbrushing and fluoride varnish visits to help protect teeth against decay.
Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Health at Public Health Wales, said: “It is encouraging to see a decrease in the number of children experiencing dental caries severe enough to require an extraction under general anaesthesia. However, it is still a concern that many children still require this type of procedure and that this is more common in communities that are less well-off”.
“Good dental hygiene habits are extremely important to establish early on in a child’s life. Parents and guardians should be encouraged to provide their children with a low sugar diet and supervise their brushing with a fluoride toothpaste twice a day. The Designed to Smile programme has had a hugely positive impact on dental health at population level, and this work is key to further addressing disparities in experience for children from more deprived communities.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/health-experts-welcome-downward-trend-in-childhood-dental-extractions-under-general-anaesthetic/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Interventions to address digital exclusion improves engagement, skills, and confidence, says new report29/03/2024 09:25:00
A review of existing evidence produced by Public Health Wales as part of the collaboration with the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre shows that interventions to address digital exclusion in older adults can increase uptake and digital literacy while also improving people's own perception of their own abilities, and willingness to use technology.
Long-term thinking resource helps organisations protect the health of future generations28/03/2024 11:15:00
A new resource to help organisations use long-term thinking to reduce health inequalities is being launched by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Office of the Future Generations Commissioner. It provides tools and case studies which show how we can move on from just treating disease to promoting good health and preventing illness whenever we can.
Increase in TB cases in Wales, but longer-term trend is decreasing – new report22/03/2024 14:15:00
The number of newly diagnosed TB cases in Wales increased from 71 in 2022 to 84 in 2023, but the longer-term trend is decreasing, according to a new report being published ahead of World TB Day (24 March).
Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool updated with latest data21/03/2024 14:10:00
Public Health Wales has refreshed the indicators in the Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool.
Case studies released to demonstrate how organisations can unite to respond to cost of living21/03/2024 11:10:00
The Building a Healthier Wales group, a partnership working together to promote prevention measures across all areas of health, have released case studies designed to demonstrate how organisations have been able to make a difference in their communities.
Hepatitis C eliminated in UK's biggest prison19/03/2024 12:15:00
Public Health Wales has helped HMP Berwyn, the UK’s biggest prison, eliminate hepatitis C amongst its residents.
"Shaping Places for Well-being in Wales" Programme Aims to Tackle Health Inequalities15/03/2024 10:25:00
In a concerted effort to address health inequalities and enhance well-being across Wales, the "Shaping Places for Well-being in Wales" programme has been announced.
Official statistics show long term decrease in age-adjusted rate of cancer deaths but increased deprivation gap29/02/2024 10:15:00
The latest official statistics from Public Health Wales show that the rate of cancer deaths, when adjusted for age, has declined by more than 16 per cent between 2002 and 2022.