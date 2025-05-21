Health Foundation drug-related deaths warning: LGA response

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to a report by the Health Foundation, which warns a dramatic rise in drug-related deaths is fuelling worsening UK health compared to other nations

“Every death to drug misuse is a tragedy and councils are absolutely determined to ensure vulnerable people have the right support and treatment.

“Many drug overdose deaths are preventable. Ensuring robust practices are in place, along with the policies or protocols to support those at the greatest risk, can prevent overdoses and subsequent fatalities.

“As well as this, we must support and expand the provision of naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose and provide overdose training for drug service users, drug users not in treatment, family and friends, hostel residents and others.

“Commissioning good quality and effective drug treatment services is essential. But the rising number of deaths demands more. Working in partnership with the police, social care, housing, mental health and prisons, councils can play a vital role in ensuring everyone affected gets the help they need.”

UK mortality trends and international comparisons