NHS Wales
|Printable version
Health Impact Assessment approach aids public sector bodies in development of climate change adaptations
Research by Public Health Wales, along with the consultancy Urban Habitats, has shown the value of using a Health Impact Assessment (HIA) when developing adaptations to climate change.
The study, Health Impact Assessment for Climate Adaptation: Examples from Practice, includes a range of case studies, not just from Wales but also from North America.
The case studies examine how using an HIA approach can be used to ensure that adaptations to mitigate the effects of climate change meet the needs of specific population groups and geographies, maximise benefits for health and wellbeing, prevent unintended risks to health, and avoid widening health inequalities.
Nerys Edmonds, Principal Health Impact Assessment Development Officer for Public Health Wales, said:
“We know that 82 per cent of people in Wales are concerned about climate change, and adapting to the impact of climate change is also a priority for public sector bodies.
“Most investment on adaptation currently takes place outside of the health sector, for example – in transport and land use planning, but has many implications for health and wellbeing. Using HIA on adaptation projects can ensure both maximum benefits for health and wellbeing, and the prevention of unwanted effects”.
“HIA provides a flexible approach and it can be applied in a proportionate way to the needs a specific context across all different sectors where action on adaptation to climate change is happening and planned. It also provides a process to involve communities in decision making.
“It is an effective tool which enables organisations to plan and implement the adaptations they need to deal with climate change whilst protecting health.”
Health impact assessment for climate adaption
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/health-impact-assessment-approach-aids-public-sector-bodies-in-development-of-climate-change-adaptations/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
A review of international evidence and country experiences has found evidence that multi-sectoral policies may reduce health inequities28/09/2023 12:10:00
The International Horizon Scanning and Learning Report 46: Five Essential Conditions for Health Equity examined determinants of health inequity and highlighted five policy areas where action could be taken to reduce inequity.
High quality provision is essential if free school meals and free childcare are to improve our children's health27/09/2023 15:10:00
Roll-out of free school meals and childcare must not compromise on quality if we are to safeguard the health of those most disadvantaged. This is the message from senior leaders in the Building a Healthier Wales Coordination group.
University students urged to put vaccination on their to do list to avoid serious illness22/09/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging new and current students arriving at university this autumn to ensure that they are up to date with all their childhood vaccinations, and so avoid serious illnesses such as meningitis, measles and septicaemia.
Public Health Wales has published guidance for addressing vaping among secondary school-age learners21/09/2023 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has produced an information and guidance resource on vaping for secondary-aged learners in Wales.
Wales has seen a downward trend in rates of tuberculosis (TB) over the last decade20/09/2023 09:15:00
Wales has seen a 36 per cent decrease in the incidence of TB over the last decade, falling from a peak of 4.6 cases per 100,000 population in 2013 to 2.8 cases per 100,000 people in 2021.
Celebrating the health benefits of the new 20 mph speed limit19/09/2023 16:15:00
As a new week of school and work begins with a 20 mph speed limit in place, public health experts are welcoming the health benefits it will bring.
New health outcomes data published15/09/2023 09:10:00
Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.
Public Health Wales Annual General Meeting 202314/09/2023 14:15:00
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 28 September at 10:00.