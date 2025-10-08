Health Innovation North 2025: Innovation in a time of change

The four northern Health Innovation Networks were proud to come together in Leeds on 1 Oct 2025 to convene the second Health Innovation North conference.

The programme showcased the combined, and growing, strengths of the northern innovation ecosystem, and how we can tackle our biggest health challenges and strengthen our regional economies.

Dr Phil Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, opened the afternoon’s session and said:

“I firmly believe that the north of England is the best place to be doing research and innovation, whether that is with our fabulous clinical institutions, our world-leading universities, our manufacturing base, or with our advanced data infrastructure – which is arguably the best anywhere in the UK, if not the world – so it is really important that we stand up and punch our weight as the north of England.”

This year’s theme was Innovation in a Time of Change, and it was a full day of thought-provoking content and networking opportunities for northern health and life science professionals, innovators and leaders. It also included the national perspective in keynote speeches from Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive Officer, NHS England and Tom Riordan, Second Permanent Secretary, Department of Health and Social Care.

As well as two keynote speakers, there were four panels discussions, which allowed for thought leaders to exchange ideas with the audience. These included: women's health; developing effective NHS/industry partnerships; digital technology reshaping the future of health; and how to drive innovation forward.

An innovator showcase with Tony Young, National Clinical Lead for Innovation, NHS England. The showcase featured:

These five companies have been adopted elsewhere in the NHS with success, so it was a prime opportunity to share for further spread.

The audience also met Wendy Westoby, a stroke survivor, volunteer and advocate for patient voice, who spoke about her experiences in the NHS and now working in the community offering blood pressure and pulse checks – often to difficult-to-engage groups. Wendy is a member of our PIES (patient involvement and engagement senate), which meets monthly. Learn more.

Reflecting on the morning session, Phil said: “I think there is a sweet spot where we can work together and, through a mature relationship, we can enter into partnerships that are good for patients, the NHS and industry as well.”

Phil also challenged the audience to think beyond MedTech and pharma. “There is a strong industrial base here (in the north). With a small push, it could become very relevant to health and our future health.

You can view the full day’s programme, saved as a livestream, on YouTube. The full agenda and event guide can help you decide what to watch back.

The four Northern Health Innovation Networks include: Manchester, Yorkshire & Humber and North East and North Cumbria.

Thank you to event sponsors — Boehringer Ingelheim, Quantexa, First Databank UK Ltd, and Nexus, University of Leeds — for their invaluable support. Please note that sponsors had no input into conference content.

Next year’s event will be held at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on 22 Oct 2026. Save the date in your calendars now.

You can also read the summary of the first Health Innovation North event in Liverpool in June 2025.