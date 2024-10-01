Innovation Agency
Health Innovation North West Coast awarded ‘Approved’ status by Menopause Experts Group
Health Innovation North West Coast has just been awarded ‘Approved’ status by Menopause Experts Group, and is also the first NHS organisation to achieve this distinction by the group. This achievement couldn’t have happened at a more fitting time, with October being Menopause Awareness Month.
Katie Whittle, Head of Programmes for Patient Safety and Care Improvement, said:
“We are really proud to have been awarded Menopause Experts Approved status in recognition for our commitment to promoting menopause awareness and education, and promoting a culture that has taken active steps to support menopause in the workplace.
“Part of our wellbeing strategy is to ensure that the impact of menopause is understood, our colleagues are supported and that we have an environment where we can openly discuss menopause and any reasonable adjustments that may be required.”
Rona Myatt, Community Director and Editor-In-Chief Menopause Life magazine, Menopause Experts Group, said:
“Menopause Experts Group congratulates Health Innovation North West Coast on being the first NHS organisation to be approved by us. This demonstrates your ongoing, tangible commitment to promoting menopause awareness, support and education, enhancing the lives of many people within your organisation and beyond .”
Menopause Experts Group aims to break taboo and improve women’s health and wellbeing by raising awareness about the symptoms of menopause and the support options available. Read more about the organisation.
