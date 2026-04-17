Innovation Agency
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Health Innovation North West Coast seeks new Commercial Director
Health Innovation North West Coast (HINWC) is recruiting a Commercial Director, a senior executive role that will play a key part in accelerating the region’s health innovation ambitions.
This opportunity comes at a pivotal moment for health and life sciences in the North West, as national policy places increasing emphasis on innovation, technology and partnership working with the NHS. The Commercial Director will lead HINWC’s income generation and business development activity, working closely with industry, SMEs, national bodies and NHS partners to drive sustainable growth and impact.
Applications close at 9am on Monday 27 April 2026. Further details.
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Health-Innovation-North-West-Coast-seeks-new-Commercial-Director
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