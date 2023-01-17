WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Health leaders fear that their warnings of a prolonged war of attrition are coming true
Matthew Taylor responds to the additional strikes dates announced by the Royal College of Nursing.
Responding to the additional strikes dates announced by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
"With two more dates announced for nurse strikes in February and further ambulance walk-outs on the horizon, health leaders fear that their warnings of a prolonged war of attrition between the government and the unions are coming true and they worry about the impact this will have on their patients and staff long term.
"The NHS is working hard with union representatives and others to ensure the most critical services continue to be provided and are minimising disruption, but elective procedures and check-ups are still having to be rescheduled against a backdrop of what is a very pressured time of year for the service.
"It appears that that both sides have a willingness to compromise, and it is vital that the Prime Minister takes this opportunity to find a solution in health, even whilst similar opportunities may not exist elsewhere in the public sector.”
RCN announces further strike action in February after UK ...
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Independent watchdog criticises government for failing to produce impact assessment for new anti-strike curbs17/01/2023 16:25:00
A government-appointed body has today (Monday) criticised the government for failing to provide MPs with an impact assessment on its new Minimum Service Level bill, which is in parliament for its second reading today.
Pay disputes must be resolved at the negotiating table, says TUC17/01/2023 15:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on today’s (Tuesday) labour market figures, which show real wages falling at an annual rate of 3.8% in November (on CPI measure)
UNICEF: Pakistan's rains may have stopped, but children are still dying17/01/2023 14:25:00
“The rains have ended; and sadly, to a great degree, so has media attention. And yet 4 million children fight for survival near contaminated and stagnant flood waters.
‘Cross-government support needed to address skills shortage in culture and creativity’ – LGA statement on Communications and Digital Committee Report on our creative future.17/01/2023 12:25:00
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the publication of a Communications and Digital Committee Report on our creative future
CIPD - Labour market may be cooling down, but it's still hot to the touch17/01/2023 11:30:00
‘Despite high demand for workers real pay continues to shrink ’, says the CIPD
UNICEF - 23 Million Nigerians at high risk of food insecurity in 202317/01/2023 10:25:00
Nearly 25 million Nigerians are at risk of facing hunger between June and August 2023 (lean season) if urgent action is not taken, according to the October 2022 Cadre Harmonisé, a Government led and UN-supported food and nutrition analysis carried out twice a year.
UNICEF - Children from the poorest households benefit the least from national public education funding17/01/2023 09:25:00
Children from the poorest households benefit the least from national public education funding, UNICEF said in a new report released today, while calling for additional – and more equitable – investment to lift millions of children out of a learning crisis.
NHS Confederation responds to speculation of increased pay offer for NHS staff16/01/2023 13:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the speculation of an increased pay offer for NHS staff.
GDP: Holding down pay is putting our economy in a doom loop, says TUC13/01/2023 16:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Friday) GDP data, which shows growth declining 0.3 per cent in the three months to November.