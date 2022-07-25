Welsh Government
|Printable version
Health Minister announces pay rise for NHS Wales staff
The Health Minister Eluned Morgan has accepted the recommendations of NHS pay review bodies and recently (22 July 2022) announced a pay rise for NHS staff in Wales.
The recommendation of the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB), for all NHS staff on Agenda for Change terms and conditions – including nurses, cleaners, porters, healthcare support workers and healthcare professionals, is for a £1,400 pay rise on most pay grades.
But the Health Minister said the Welsh Government will implement this recommendation on top of the Real Living Wage top-up previously announced, which came into effect in April.
For the lowest paid staff (bands 1 to 4), which make up nearly half of the Agenda for Change workforce, this will on average equate to a 7.5% pay rise on pay grades.
The starting salary for the lowest paid roles in band 1 and the bottom of band 2 in NHS Wales will now be £20,758, this equates to a pay rise of 10.8% this financial year for this band and would make Wales the highest paying UK nation for the lowest pay bands in the NHS.
For staff at the top of band 6 and in band 7, the £1,400 payment will be enhanced to be equivalent to a 4% pay rise.
Following a series of meetings with trade unions and representative bodies this week, the Welsh Government has committed to continue to explore a range of other issues raised as part of those discussions.
The Health Minister has also agreed the recommendations of the Doctors’ and Dentists’ Review Body (DDRB) to increase pay by 4.5% for junior doctors, consultants, GPs and dentists employed directly by the health boards.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:
We are committed to working in social partnership and will continue to use our social partnership structures and bring together trade unions, employers and government to deliver the best possible outcomes for our NHS staff. I want to thank trade unions and representative bodies for taking the time to meet me this week and for the constructive discussions we have had.
Our NHS staff have worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic to keep us all safe and they continue to provide an incredible service in the face of intense pressures.
I hope this pay award goes some way to recognise their hard work but without additional funding from the UK Government, there are inevitably limits to how far we can go in Wales. We continue to press them to pass on the full funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector workers.
We are all facing a cost-of-living crisis. We have structured this pay award so the lowest paid staff in the NHS would see the biggest uplift in their pay, equivalent to a 10.8% pay rise, making the NHS in Wales the highest-paying UK nation for staff in the lowest pay bands.
Despite not being within the DDRB’s remit, specialty and specialist doctors on the 2021 contract will receive a one-off £1,400 payment in recognition of the unprecedented cost-of-living crisis. Specialty doctors on the 2008 contract will receive a 4.5% pay increase, but those on the top pay grade in the 2008 contract will receive a one-off payment equivalent to 4.5%.
The recommended 4.5% pay uplift in pay for contracted GPs and dentists is subject to overall contract changes by the General Medical and General Dental Services and negotiations are ongoing.
The Health Minister has made clear that staff working within general practice, dental teams and community pharmacies across Wales should receive a fair, proportionate and equitable pay uplift.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/health-minister-announces-pay-rise-nhs-wales-staff
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Pupils shine bright at summer school pilot25/07/2022 14:05:00
Year 11 pupils from across Wales have been taking part in a residential summer school funded by the Welsh Government as part of the Seren Foundation programme.
Construction work underway at new active travel route for Bridgend employment site25/07/2022 09:05:00
Construction work on a new active travel route for the strategic employment site at Brocastle in Bridgend has started, thanks to a £2 million investment by the Welsh Government.
Deputy Minister heads to the track to see how Horseracing is galloping to a brighter future22/07/2022 14:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has visited Chepstow Racecourse to see how Horse Racing in Wales is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to hear about aspirations for future growth.
Caerphilly-based consortium wins race for funding to develop new greener electric vehicle motor22/07/2022 12:15:00
Administered by the Welsh Government as part of Ford’s legacy in Wales, the Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund was established to help address strategic technical challenges associated with low-carbon vehicles.
Further £3m to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times22/07/2022 11:05:00
A further £3m is to be invested by the Welsh Government to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times for the most seriously ill or injured.
Wales, a nation of innovation: Baglan company and Welsh Government co-invest to develop UK ‘first’ in mobile technology22/07/2022 09:05:00
Baglan based Crossflow Energy’s revolutionary mast incorporates a wind turbine, solar panels, and on site battery storage.
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data21/07/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 21st July).
Appointment of Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales21/07/2022 10:38:00
Eluned Morgan, Minister for Health and Social Services, yesterday announced the appointment of Marilyn Bryan-Jones as Independent Member to Digital Health and Care Wales.
Welsh Government Fuel support scheme extended to more than 400,000 low-income households after £90m investment20/07/2022 13:25:00
More than 400,000 low-income households in Wales will be eligible to benefit from a £200 payment to help keep their homes warm this autumn and winter.