Health Minister responds to latest NHS performance data

The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has responded to the latest NHS performance data for Wales, published today (18 May).

The Minister has written to health board chairs setting out her appreciation for the huge strides made by NHS workers in clearing waiting lists, with 96% of pathways on waiting lists now under two years, but has emphasised that more needs to be done to eliminate the longest waits.

Two year waits have reduced by 55% since the target was set, from 60,684 in March 2022 to 27,400 in March this year.

The majority of those waits, at 86%, are in seven speciality areas, that were recognised as difficult to clear when the ambitious targets were set a year ago. Those areas are Dermatology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Urology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and Ear, Nose and Throat.

NHS Wales continues to see extremely high demand, with 1.4 million referrals for hospital appointments in the past year – equivalent to nearly half the population of Wales.

Average daily referrals in March this year were the highest on record and 14% higher than 12 months before.

Today’s statistics show an improvement in ambulance response times, with the best ambulance performance for immediately life-threatened patients in almost a year.

Health boards also increased the number of people being treated for cancer, while 14,230 people received the welcome news that they were clear of cancer, an 11.8% increase on the previous month.

A year since setting new targets for the NHS, as part of the recovery programme following the pandemic, health boards have shown some improvement, but this varies across Wales.

This is now demonstrated in the published statistical reports, where the performance of each health board can be monitored. People can also get a better sense of where they are in their health board’s waiting list by visiting the planned care pages on the 111 website.

The Minister said: