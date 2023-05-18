Welsh Government
|Printable version
Health Minister responds to latest NHS performance data
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has responded to the latest NHS performance data for Wales, published today (18 May).
The Minister has written to health board chairs setting out her appreciation for the huge strides made by NHS workers in clearing waiting lists, with 96% of pathways on waiting lists now under two years, but has emphasised that more needs to be done to eliminate the longest waits.
Two year waits have reduced by 55% since the target was set, from 60,684 in March 2022 to 27,400 in March this year.
The majority of those waits, at 86%, are in seven speciality areas, that were recognised as difficult to clear when the ambitious targets were set a year ago. Those areas are Dermatology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Urology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and Ear, Nose and Throat.
NHS Wales continues to see extremely high demand, with 1.4 million referrals for hospital appointments in the past year – equivalent to nearly half the population of Wales.
Average daily referrals in March this year were the highest on record and 14% higher than 12 months before.
Today’s statistics show an improvement in ambulance response times, with the best ambulance performance for immediately life-threatened patients in almost a year.
Health boards also increased the number of people being treated for cancer, while 14,230 people received the welcome news that they were clear of cancer, an 11.8% increase on the previous month.
A year since setting new targets for the NHS, as part of the recovery programme following the pandemic, health boards have shown some improvement, but this varies across Wales.
This is now demonstrated in the published statistical reports, where the performance of each health board can be monitored. People can also get a better sense of where they are in their health board’s waiting list by visiting the planned care pages on the 111 website.
The Minister said:
I have written to the health boards to express my disappointment that they have not hit the target for people waiting over two years for treatment.
I want to see more innovation, like at Ysbyty Gwynedd, where more than 90% of breast cancer surgery is performed as day cases, allowing patients to be managed more efficiently and recover more comfortably and sooner at home.
The most urgent cases must still be prioritised, but I expect health boards to work through their waiting lists more quickly. This includes by treating in-turn; increasing significantly the number of the longest waits through more day cases; provision of dedicated ring-fenced planned care beds; more efficient use of theatres; and reducing cancellations, late starts and early finishes of surgery.
A year on from the launch of our Six Goals for Urgent and Emergency Care Programme, there are signs of encouragement in today’s urgent and emergency care figures, while we recognise there is still more work to be done.
Our ambulance service continues to receive historically high levels of red calls, where we have seen a 99% increase over the past four years. The number of red ambulance calls attended within the eight-minute target was 5.6 percentage points higher than in March, and 83% of red calls were answered within 15 minutes. The average response to amber patients in April was almost 40 minutes quicker than the previous month.
The average time spent by patients in Emergency Departments was just under 2 hours 40 minutes, an improvement on last month. There was also a 11% drop in the number of patients who spent over 12 hours in emergency departments before being admitted, transferred or discharged.
While I am disappointed that health boards have missed their two-year waiting list target, I am pleased to see significant improvements have been made and I will continue to hold health boards to account.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/health-minister-responds-latest-nhs-performance-data
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£4m funding boost for further education mental health and wellbeing support19/05/2023 16:25:00
All further education colleges are to benefit from a share of £4m funding for mental health and wellbeing support, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has announced at a visit to Coleg Cambria during Mental Health Awareness Week.
New plan for a more resilient retail sector puts people and town centres first19/05/2023 13:25:00
Building a more resilient retail sector that delivers for communities, business and workers is at the heart of a new retail sector action plan being launched today by the Welsh Government and the Wales Retail Forum.
Minister for Climate Change asks Wales to be ‘water aware’ as Drought Liaison Group prepares for summer18/05/2023 14:15:00
In Water Saving Week, Minister for Climate Change Julie James is appealing to everyone in Wales to be conscious of their water use as we approach summer.
Historic cross-border meeting to strengthen working relations18/05/2023 13:15:00
Strengthening North Wales’ links with Ireland and North West England is vitally important to take advantage of new opportunities, First Minister Mark Drakeford will say today.
Investment in Wales at risk due to UK semiconductor strategy delay, Economy Minister warns18/05/2023 10:20:00
Technology companies looking to invest in Wales are being put off from doing so by the UK Government’s continued delay in publishing asemiconductor strategy, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has warned.
Deputy Minister praises holiday ‘experience makers’ during Wales Tourism Week18/05/2023 09:20:00
Staff who work in Wales’ tourism industry play a vital role in ensuring visitors receive a big Welsh ‘croeso’ and return home with great memories of a wonderful experience, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said yesterday to mark Wales Tourism Week.
Further funding for wellbeing facilitators in Wales’ screen sector announced17/05/2023 16:15:00
A pilot programme supporting people working in Wales’ screen sector with their mental health is set to benefit from additional £150,000 funding following a successful first phase, the Welsh Government has announced today.
Funding for projects to open up democracy to underrepresented groups17/05/2023 12:25:00
School children chatting with politicians and workshops for deaf people about how democracy can work better for them are just a few ways the Welsh Government is looking to get more people involved with politics.
New pilot primary school reading mentoring programme announced17/05/2023 11:25:00
Ten primary schools from across Wales will take part in a new pilot programme to help support reading and literacy, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has announced.