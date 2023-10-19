Welsh Government
|Printable version
Health Minister response to latest NHS Wales performance data – August and September 2023
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today.
Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said:
This week there has been an attempt to undermine the credibility of official NHS statistics in Wales. The Welsh Government is clear that the information produced is utterly trustworthy and produced independently of political influence. This has been confirmed by the Chief Statistician in her statement today.
There has been an improvement in performance of 4 and 12-hour waits at emergency departments, and health boards have once again given an assurance these numbers include clinical exceptions.
Once again we have outperformed England in our emergency departments, through introducing new ways for people to get the services they need, away from emergency departments, including the 111 service which received more than 71,000 calls in September.
The demand on the NHS is unrelenting even before we head into winter.
Despite this, the average wait for treatment following referral from primary care (eg GP or optometrist) is under 20 weeks, and 2.5 weeks shorter than it was the same time last year.
I’m pleased to see that the performance against the 62-day target for cancer has improved, and the number of people waiting more than two years for treatment have fallen for the 16th month in a row.
The Welsh Ambulance Service experienced a marked 17% increase in daily ‘immediately life threatened’ calls compared to August, and the third highest on record. But over 20% more of those calls got a response within 8 minutes when compared to the same month last year.
However, it is disappointing to see overall waiting lists rise again, but I have been clear with health boards that I expect to see improvement in this area, and we will continue to support them to achieve that.
It is crucial that we develop solutions that will create an NHS that is fit for the future, despite the financial challenges that we are up against and the tough choices that will have to be made in the next months and years.
Today at Neath Port Talbot Hospital I saw how progress on digital innovations are helping to cut waiting times and save NHS Wales money.
Two new digital systems are being rolled out across Wales, the Welsh Nursing Care Record (WNCR) and Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA).
Swansea Bay University Health Board has also developed technology to help improve flow through hospitals, which is vitally important to help cut waiting times.
All this is streamlining administrative processes for healthcare staff and allowing them more time to focus on providing patient care.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/health-minister-response-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-august-and-september-2023
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New digital innovations improving safety, cutting waiting times and saving NHS Wales money19/10/2023 12:05:00
Progress on digital innovations which are helping to cut waiting times and save NHS Wales money have been welcomed by the Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
Welsh Government protects health, transport and public services18/10/2023 11:20:00
Finance Minister Rebecca Evans yesterday announced a package of financial measures to help protect Wales’ public services, NHS and transport.
Historic Total Ban on Snares and Glue Traps use comes into force18/10/2023 09:05:00
Wales’ historic total ban on the use of snares and glue traps came into force yesterday (17 October) helping end the indiscriminate suffering of animals, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.
Commission’s new report highlights recommended steps to accelerate renewable energy17/10/2023 14:05:00
Launching its latest report today, “Preparing Wales for a Renewable Energy 2050”, the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has outlined key recommendations to assist the Welsh Government in achieving a net zero Wales by 2050.
Wales Tech Week: Welsh Government teams up with Innovate UK to embed culture of innovation in Wales17/10/2023 11:05:00
Yesterday, the Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, unveiled a first-of-its-kind action plan between a devolved nation and Innovate UK setting out how Wales will build a strengthened innovation economy.
Newport’s £17m regeneration thanks to Transforming Towns17/10/2023 09:05:00
From indoor market stalls and shopping arcades to a museum and state-of-the-art leisure centre, Climate Change Minister Julie James has seen first-hand how £17m of Transforming Towns funding has been put to use in Newport.
School Essentials Grant helps over 100,000 children in Wales16/10/2023 14:05:00
Low-income families can get up to £200 to help with essentials like school uniform, shoes, bags, stationery, sports kit and equipment.
A success story for Welsh publishing16/10/2023 11:05:00
Creative Wales to lead its first major trade mission to 75th Frankfurt Book Fair/ Frankfurter Buchmesse from 18 to 22 October.
Chief Nursing Officer prioritises the health and wellbeing of the nursing and midwifery professions across Wales13/10/2023 16:30:00
Chief Nursing Officer for Wales (CNO), Sue Tranka, commences her third year in post and recognises the importance in supporting efforts to enhance the wellbeing of the professions through physical, emotional, work-life balance and fostering a supportive workplace culture.
How community focussed schools are helping to tackle inequality13/10/2023 14:05:00
As Wales face Argentina this weekend in the quarter finals of the Rugby World Cup, Ysgol Llangynwyd in Maesteg is not just celebrating Wales’s sporting success, with former pupil Dewi Lake leading the squad, but is also set to benefit from £155,000 for the refurbishment of their sports facilities.