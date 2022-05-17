Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Health Secretary announces 10-year Plan for dementia
Health and Social Care Secretary announces a new 10-year Plan to tackle dementia and boost funding into research to better understand neurodegenerative diseases
- Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid announces plans to work across government to boost the £375 million already committed for research into neurodegenerative diseases
- Actions will reduce the up to 40% of dementia considered to be potentially preventable and explore how new technology, science and medicine can help reduce the numbers and severity of dementia.
- Record NHS funding to reduce the Covid backlog will help ensure more timely dementia diagnosis.
A new 10-Year Plan to tackle dementia will be published later this year, Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed today (Tuesday 17 May 2022).
Speaking at Alzheimer’s Society Conference 2022 the Health and Social Care Secretary confirmed the 10-Year Plan will focus on how new medicines and emerging science and technology can be harnessed to improve outcomes for dementia patients across the country.
Record NHS funding will help reduce the Covid backlog of dementia diagnoses, with 30,000 people facing delays during the pandemic. This will ensure timely support for the more than 900,000 believed to be living with dementia in the UK.
The plan will also focus on supporting people with their specific health and care needs while living with dementia.
The prediction is one million people will be living with dementia by 2025 and 1.6 million by 2040.
Work was started by the UK government to tackle the global dementia challenge at the first G8 dementia summit in 2013, and the Challenge on Dementia 2020 was another milestone which saw one million care workers and one million NHS workers receiving dementia awareness training.
The government has already committed £375 million into research on neurodegenerative diseases over the next five years and the Health and Social Care Secretary has committed to working across government to boost this further.
The government is already working with those who best understand dementia, including Alzheimer’s Society, ahead of setting out plans for tackling dementia.
Up to 40% of dementia is considered potentially preventable and what is good for the heart is also good for the brain, which is why the strategy will also include actions to tackle high blood pressure, physical inactivity, alcohol, obesity and to promote healthy eating.
The government has already announced other measures which will help those with dementia, including:
- The government’s social care charging reforms with more generous means testing and a lifetime cap on care costs.
- The integration white paper to better link health and social care systems.
- The Health and Care Act which will put the person at the centre of care with local systems designed to deliver seamless care and support people in retaining their independence, health and wellbeing.
- Levelling up healthcare and reducing disparities across the country so everyone has the chance to live longer and healthier lives wherever they come from and regardless of their background.
Background Information
- The full speech is available on gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/health-secretary-announces-10-year-plan-for-dementia
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid speech at Alzheimer's Society 2022 conference.17/05/2022 15:25:00
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, gave a speech at the conference on Tuesday 17 May 2022.
New prescription charge freeze to help ease cost of living17/05/2022 10:10:10
Cost of prescriptions will be frozen for the first time in over a decade.
Government delays restrictions on multibuy deals and advertising on TV and online16/05/2022 16:28:00
Restrictions on multibuy deals and advertising foods high in fat, salt or sugar to be delayed for a year
Grant fund launched to support women's reproductive wellbeing in the workplace16/05/2022 10:10:10
Applications for funding have opened for VCSE organisations who support women experiencing reproductive issues to remain in or return to the workplace
Health and Social Care Secretary urges black communities to respond to mental health call for evidence13/05/2022 13:10:00
Health and Social Care Secretary visits the African Caribbean Community Initiative in Wolverhampton.
Increased mental health support for children and young people12/05/2022 12:29:00
£10 million to extend senior mental health lead training to reach more schools and colleges
Recipients of £5.4 million suicide prevent fund revealed in Mental Health Awareness Week10/05/2022 10:10:10
Government announce 113 charities benefitted from voluntary, community and social enterprise grant fund
Health Secretary meets with HRT suppliers to resolve supply issues09/05/2022 10:10:10
Urgent action continues to be taken to ensure women across the UK will be able to more reliably access HRT products.
Health and Social Care Secretary meets with Nottingham maternity review families05/05/2022 13:10:00
The Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid yesterday met with some of the families involved in the review of maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals to listen to and understand their concerns.