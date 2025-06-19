Welsh Government
|Printable version
Health Secretary announces £120 million to carry on cutting waiting times
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, today announced a £120 million package to fund Wales’ ambitious plans to continue cutting waiting times and the waiting list this year.
The new funding will support the NHS to build on the progress made to date to reduce the longest waits for planned treatment.
The new planned care recovery plan sets out our ambition to:
- reduce the overall size of the waiting list by 200,000
- eliminate all 2 year waits
- restore the diagnostic wait times to be reduced to under 8 weeks by March 2026
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said:
Tackling waiting times is our number one priority.
We have seen long waiting times fall by two-thirds over the last 4 months. We will build on this progress and go further.
This additional funding will help deliver what people want – faster access to treatment.
The new funding will provide more outpatient appointments, more diagnostic tests and more treatments, including more than 20,000 cataract operations.
Alongside the new money, all health boards will be expected to make changes to how they provide services to increase productivity and efficiency and to reduce variation.
These requirements, which are known as enablers and are set out in the national planned care guidance, include:
- reducing the number of follow-up appointments which are automatically booked, instead allowing people to arrange them only if they need to see a doctor
- having a minimum of 7 cataract procedures per list, as standard, by the end of September 2025
- streamlining pathways and removing steps that do not add benefit value to a patient’s healthcare journey
Mr Miles added:
I am determined to work with health boards to deliver a stronger and more sustainable NHS for the people of Wales.
These service improvements, together with the extra funding, will help to provide better access for patients to planned care.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/health-secretary-announces-120-million-carry-cutting-waiting-times
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£2 million to revitalise Bangor City Centre18/06/2025 14:15:00
The Welsh Government is providing more than £2 million in Transforming Towns funding to support three major regeneration projects in Bangor as the city celebrates its 1500th anniversary.
Young Celtic language creatives unite in innovative exchange18/06/2025 11:25:00
Welsh, Cornish, Scottish Gaelic and Irish language speakers have been part of a pioneering exchange programme celebrating their shared linguistic heritage.
Welsh show of strength at Paris Airshow17/06/2025 14:05:00
Wales’ £3.7 billion aerospace and defence industries are going from strength-to-strength, with around 285 companies now manufacturing in the country, the Welsh Government has revealed.
Wales to become world’s first ‘Marmot nation’ to tackle health inequalities16/06/2025 14:05:00
Wales will become a Marmot nation as part of the Welsh Government’s ongoing work to tackle health inequalities.
Hugely successful growth journey for creative company13/06/2025 10:20:00
A creative company is enjoying a hugely successful growth journey with support from Welsh Government Business Wales service.
Welsh Government responds to UK Spending Review12/06/2025 16:15:00
Communities across Wales will benefit from a significant uplift in funding after yesterday's UK Government Spending Review.
One of UK’s largest road projects officially opens12/06/2025 15:15:00
One of the UK’s largest and most technically challenging road projects has officially opened, completing the £2 billion Heads of the Valleys Road upgrade programme helping to deliver better transport and fix our roads.
Branching out: Ten new sites join National Forest for Wales12/06/2025 13:15:00
People across Wales will benefit from increased access to nature as ten new woodland sites join the National Forest for Wales network.