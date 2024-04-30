Welsh Government
Health Secretary congratulates Welsh winners at UK awards
Healthcare professionals from across NHS Wales were awarded for their innovative work, collaboration, and leadership to improve healthcare in Wales and beyond, at the UK’s Advancing Healthcare Awards 2024.
Now in its 19th year, the awards brings together allied health professionals and healthcare scientists, to recognise and celebrate their work.
A third of the awards were won by NHS staff from Cardiff and Vale, Swansea Bay and Cwm Taf Morgannwg health boards. They were honoured for innovative practice including:
- piloting an intervention service to improve outcomes and help people to sustain type 2 diabetes remission through weight and improved nutrition management
- work to improve the mental health and wellbeing of staff and patients across Welsh health boards by raising the profile of team wellbeing, and setting up a menopause education and exercise group in a hospital gym
- the creation of a cost-effective online training resource, used across the UK, to enhance staff and patient safety when handling medical gasses and cylinders
- effective leadership to deliver diabetes education programmes and an all-Wales diabetes prevention programme operational across all health boards
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
A big congratulations to all the NHS Wales Allied Health professionals and healthcare scientists who won awards at the UK’s Advancing Healthcare Awards this year!
I’m delighted to see the talent and innovative practices that we have in our workforce in Wales being recognised and celebrated.
The winners should be very proud of themselves. The breadth of talent illustrates the valuable contribution and dedication of these professions in keeping people well and improving outcomes in Wales and beyond.
Wales’ Chief Allied Health Professions Advisor, Ruth Crowder yesterday said:
Healthcare scientists and allied health professionals are vital team members in every service in health and care in Wales.
They are working incredibly hard to implement innovative, evidence-based and high-quality services and it is wonderful to see that professionalism recognised and acknowledged in these awards.
Wales’ Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser for Health, Dr Delia Ripley yesterday said:
The Advancing Healthcare Awards are a real opportunity to shine a light on the vital and innovative work undertaken by allied health professionals and healthcare scientists.
As well as recognizing and rewarding high quality professional practice, these awards give our professions in Wales a platform to demonstrate the value and impact of their specialist skills and drive improvements in patient care.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/health-secretary-congratulates-welsh-winners-uk-awards
