Health Secretary flying the flag for Wales in India

Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, is in India this week to reaffirm and strengthen Wales’ healthcare links with the country.

Last year, the Welsh Government signed an agreement with the Government of Kerala to bring an initial group of 250 healthcare professionals from India to work in NHS Wales. This has since been exceeded with more than 300 nurses and doctors and many already working in Wales.

In addition to the significant investment the Welsh Government makes every year to train and recruit NHS staff in Wales and from across the UK, international recruitment plays a vital role in supporting the NHS.

In Kerala, the Health Secretary will meet staff who are due to start work in Wales. He is also due to visit a government hospital to get a better understanding of the healthcare system in India and where healthcare professionals coming to Wales have trained.

Ahead of St David’s Day, he will formally close the Wales in India 2024 year of activity in an event in Mumbai. This has seen an intensive calendar of events in India and in Wales to highlight the deep-rooted heritage, educational, artistic, sporting and economic ties between the 2 countries.

Several meetings to discuss healthcare, trade and investment between Wales and India will also take place.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said: