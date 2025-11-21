Health Secretary response to latest NHS activity and performance data: September and October 2025

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, responds to the latest NHS Wales activity and performance data.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, said:

I am pleased the £120m investment I announced in June to support the NHS is making a positive difference. By the end of October, this has seen more than 41,000 additional outpatient appointments delivered. A further 14,800 outpatient appointments were provided in the first two weekends of November.

In October, there were 43% fewer hours lost in ambulance patient handover times and 42% fewer delays of more than an hour outside emergency departments, compared to last year.

This means ambulance crews are able to respond to people experiencing cardiac arrests within the response time, and response times for 'amber' category patients improved by 23 minutes compared to October 2024.

I know there is more to be done.

On Wednesday, I announced further measures to help Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board improve emergency and planned care performance.

Despite some signs of improvements since it was placed in special measures in February 2023, significant and persistent challenges remain.

The steps being taken are necessary to ensure people receive the care they deserve. Yesterday, I held a public accountability meeting with the health board in North Wales – where we held them to account, including on waiting times targets; the health board’s financial position and outlook; and quality and safety.

I also know there is a lot of great work happening across Wales and I want to thank our NHS staff for their continued dedication and efforts.