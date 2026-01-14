Welsh Government
Health Secretary response to revised and updated data following the resolution of Betsi Cadwaladr University health board data issues
The Health Secretary yesterday responded to revised and updated data following the resolution of Betsi Cadwaladr University health board data issues.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
Today’s figures show we are on the right path to reduce the longest waits and cut the size of the waiting list.
This has only been possible thanks to the commitment of our fantastic NHS staff and the extra funding provided by the Welsh Government to ensure tens of thousands more appointments are delivered.
The number of people waiting more than a year for their first outpatient appointment fell by 10,400 in October compared to September and the waiting list fell by around 9,200.
The provisional data for November suggests there are significant reductions to come.
A record number of patient pathways – almost 139,000 – were closed in October, which shows the scale of planned care activity across Wales.
I am pleased to see the investigation into the management of waiting times data in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been concluded.
The revised data shows a small number of patient pathways have been added to the figures between April and August as a result.
I want to be clear this was a data management issue and not a patient treatment issue. Procedures and processes have been tightened.
There is more to do to reduce long waits, but I want to thank NHS staff for their continued efforts.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/health-secretary-response-revised-and-updated-data-following-resolution-betsi-cadwaladr-university
