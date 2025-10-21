Health Secretary to hold NHS to account

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles will hold all NHS organisations to account about how they are improving care and access in a series of meetings in public.

The meetings will be open to the public to view online to give an insight into discussions between the Cabinet Secretary and health boards about how the NHS is run in Wales.

They will focus on how the NHS is meeting waiting times targets; their financial position and outlook; and quality and safety.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday 23 October 2025 with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:

I’ve organised these meetings as I want to improve accountability and transparency in the NHS. I want people to have confidence in the standards of healthcare and the performance of health organisations where they live. I want to open the doors to the NHS and increase confidence in the system.

Public accountability meetings will be held with each health board and with Velindre University NHS Trust, Digital Health and Care Wales, Health Education and Improvement Wales, Public Health Wales and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust before the end of March 2026.

All meetings will be open to anyone to watch online.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has also set out a series of other steps to improve transparency and accountability in the NHS:

More NHS performance data is published than ever before, including a quarterly report about how health boards are performing against key emergency and planned care measures and provisional figures for the longest waits for the latest full calendar month.

The Welsh Ambulance Service’s clinical model has been reformed and contains more meaningful outcome-based measures.

Last week the Senedd approved regulations which will reform the NHS complaints and redress system. The new system, Listening to People, will support greater openness and transparency if something goes wrong.

All NHS organisations are systematically collecting patient feedback about services.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles added: