Health support for injured Veterans

Network to provide expert clinical reviews in military service context.

Veterans will now have access to an independent clinical review on long-term military-related injuries or conditions through a new service.

The Veterans in Service Injury Network (VISIN), supported by £50,000 annual Scottish Government funding, will be hosted by NHS Highland and available across Scotland.

Veterans can ask to be referred to the network through engagement with their usual health point of contact if their injury or condition remains a concern despite intervention. A dedicated Veteran Coordinator will then convene a multi-disciplinary team, which will include Veterans or Reservists with experience of service-related injuries.

If appropriate, the team recommend further treatment options and longer-term support to assist with the Veteran’s ongoing health needs.

Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said:

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that all armed forces personnel serving and veterans living in Scotland are able to access the best possible care and support, including safe, effective and person-centred healthcare.

“We know that some Veterans have complex health needs as a consequence of long term injuries or conditions related to their service, and the Veterans In-Service Injury Network (VISIN), provides a pathway for them to access specialist support through engagement with their usual health professional.

“It is important that our Veterans receive the best support possible, in recognition of the valuable contribution they have made. I have no doubt that the establishment of VISIN will make a positive difference to the treatment and care that Veterans receive.”

NHS Highland Armed Forces Champion Jo McBain said:

“NHS Highland is proud to host the Veterans in Service Injury Network, providing vital support for veterans living with long-term physical health consequences of their service.

“The response from both clinical and military communities has been outstanding, with their enthusiasm and engagement proving invaluable throughout the pathway's development and implementation.

“Our experienced, multidisciplinary team draws expertise from across the country, reflecting the diverse healthcare specialisms veterans require. Furthermore, we're well-supported by military partners and third sector colleagues in delivering this essential pathway of care.”