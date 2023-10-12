Healthcare awareness campaign launched

Where to go for help over winter.

An awareness campaign has been to launched to make sure people know the best place to go for healthcare over the winter.

Right Care Right Place has been rolled out earlier than in previous years to help Scots know which health setting is best for their medical concerns, and in turn to help alleviate pressures on the NHS and social care ahead of an expected increase in demand.

The campaign, featuring targeted advertising on television, radio and online, tells people how to access the most appropriate care for their physical or mental health needs.

The public is advised to use self-help guides on the NHS inform website, visit their local pharmacy for advice, telephone NHS 24 on 111, or contact their general practice surgery. Accident & Emergency departments should be used only for genuine emergencies.

The series of self-help guides include advice on the most common winter illnesses, based on the health concerns raised on calls to NHS24 on 111.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said:

“Since early spring we have been working closely with colleagues across the NHS and social care to make sure that every possible mitigation is in place ahead of winter. Our Winter Plan will be published later this month.

“Public information and awareness is a key part of our plan, and that’s why we are starting our awareness campaign earlier than in previous years.

“Through this campaign we want to make sure the public know exactly how to access services when they need them. This will help everyone to get the right care, in the right place as quickly as possible. Crucially, it will also help to alleviate pressures on the rest of the system. People can also help by making sure they get their Covid and flu vaccinations if eligible.”

Background

Self-help guides can be found on NHS inform