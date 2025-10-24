Healthcare science: redefining our workforce

The approach we will take to redefine the healthcare science workforce in Scotland. This sets out a strengthened identity and leadership model for healthcare science.

Introduction

Background

In March 2024, the Scottish Government published ‘Healthcare Science in Scotland: Defining Our Strategic Approach’ which set out the need to fully realise, and utilise, the potential of healthcare science in Scotland, to improve and transform our public services – delivering the best quality care and outcomes for our population.

That paper provided a clear vision (Figure 1) for the profession over the next ten years and described four strategic ambitions (Figure 2) which act as a guide for activity within the system to ultimately support how we will achieve that vision.

Figure 1

To ensure that the contribution of the healthcare science workforce to the health of the population is maximised and that the workforce is fully recognised and valued. 2024–2034 vision for healthcare science in Scotland

Figure 2

People working in and interacting with the health system understand what healthcare science is and how the scientific workforce can improve patient outcomes.

Patient outcomes are improved as the healthcare science workforce is fully considered and utilised in service planning, development and delivery.

Healthcare science contibutes to the sustainablility of the NHS workforce in the future as it attracts and retins a diverse range of people to careers, at all levels, which are appealing and support delivery of healthcare to meet the needs of the population.

Healthcare scientists are leaders in the NHS, and spearhead innovation into the future whilst championing delivery of safe and quality services in line with scientific best practice.

Whilst these ambitions were not set out sequentially to avoid limiting progress, it was agreed that a clear understanding of the scientific workforce and its impact on patient outcomes is essential as the foundation of any future work. Without this foundation, advancing the other ambitions and achieving the overall vision would not be possible, as fundamentally they remain wholly reliant on visibility and understanding.

As set out in the first of the strategic ambitions (Figure 2), the need for an understanding of healthcare science is multi-faceted and is required from both professionals within the health service and those interacting with it.

There is now a valuable opportunity to raise awareness about the scientific workforce and the vital role they play in improving the health and wellbeing of the population.

As we undertake transformation of the NHS in Scotland, understanding our workforce composition is key. This will help us plan how we deliver services in the future, particularly within an increasingly challenging fiscal envelope.

To fully embed healthcare science into planning and delivery of services across the NHS in Scotland, a better understanding of the profession is required. A clearer narrative must be developed to sit above robust data and evidence about the impact healthcare science has, and can have, on patient outcomes and population health planning.

Click here for the full press release