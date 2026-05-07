Healthcare workers must never be targets in conflict: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on protecting medical care in conflict amid evolving threats

Statement given yesterday by Jess Jambert-Gray, Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Arria meeting on protecting medical care in conflict amid evolving threats.

Ten years ago, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2286, a landmark commitment to protect the wounded and sick, and the medical and humanitarian personnel caring for them during armed conflict.

The United Kingdom was proud to co-sponsor that resolution. Yet attacks on health care continue to rise.

The number of medical personnel and patients killed in conflict zones doubled last year, reaching record levels, with Sudan, Myanmar, and Palestine amongst the worst affected.

We are also deeply concerned by recent attacks on medical staff and facilities in Lebanon.

This anniversary must be used to consider how we ensure Resolution 2286 delivers real and practical protection on the ground.

I will make three points.

First, the United Kingdom calls on all parties to conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, including in relation to the protection of medical and humanitarian personnel.

The UK is proud to co-sponsor a workstream under the ICRC’s Global International Humanitarian Law Initiative and to have supported the Australian–led Political Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel.

Second, all parties to conflict must be held accountable when they fail to comply with international humanitarian law. We underline the importance of transparent and timely investigations when health workers, humanitarian, and medical facilities are harmed.

States must consider allowing access to independent fact-finding missions, conduct their own investigations, and share findings transparently.

These steps are essential to ensuring accountability.

Third, as new technologies emerge, they must be developed and used in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

The growing use of uncrewed aerial systems risks further endangering already fragile operating environments, particularly for civilians and medical workers.

We have seen the grave consequences of misuse in contexts including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Chair, access to health care is critical to peace and security.

We must do more to ensure that medical personnel can deliver that care safely, in line with international humanitarian law.