Welsh Government
|Printable version
Healthier choices made easier as new rules take effect
New rules to help people make healthier food choices came into force yesterday (26 March 2026), marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity.
Levels of obesity are rising in Wales, 60% of adults are overweight or obese, and nearly a quarter of children are overweight or obese by the time they start school.
Our food environment has developed in a way which makes it harder to make healthier choices, with easy, quick foods, that are often higher in fat, sugar and salt, prioritised over healthier options.
The regulations put new responsibilities on medium and large retailers to help people to make healthier choices when shopping and eating out.
The regulations will prevent retailers from steering customers towards less healthy products through promotions, such as multibuy offers, and by placing foods high in fat, salt and sugar at entrances and checkouts.
Research suggests that promotional offers and the placement of products in prominent locations in store and online have a significant influence on our food choices and encourage us to buy and consume more than we intended.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:
As of today, it will be easier to make healthier choices on the go and during our weekly shops.
We know that parents want the best for their children and to help them form healthy habits and give them a fair start in life.
By ensuring that foods high in fat, sugar and salt are no longer given prominence over healthier choices, we are taking important steps to support everyone make healthier choices and to improve public health.
Professor Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, welcomed the regulations coming in:
Creating a healthier food environment for people in Wales is vital for all of us.
We look forward to seeing the positive impact these regulations will have on the choices people make and, in turn, on the nation's health.
Dr. Ilona Johnson, Interim Co-Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales said:
This is a step in the right direction. People across Wales want to be a healthy weight, yet many feel their everyday environment makes choosing healthier options more difficult.
Foods high in fat, sugar and salt are often placed prominently in stores and promoted in ways that encourage impulse purchases and higher consumption.
There is good evidence showing that policies targeting the food environment are effective at helping people make healthier choices.
In the 12 months since the regulations were approved by the Senedd, the Welsh Government has published comprehensive guidance to support businesses and local authorities implementing the changes, which mirror similar measures already in place in England.
Related
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/healthier-choices-made-easier-new-rules-take-effect
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£9 million to upgrade Hirwaun industrial unit and create new jobs27/03/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing up to £9.25 million to purchase and upgrade an industrial unit at the Heads of the Valleys, in a bid to attract high-quality manufacturing businesses and create new jobs in one of Wales' most deprived areas.
Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories27/03/2026 12:32:00
Over £3 million has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.
“This is medicine. It just doesn't come in a box”: how social prescribing is changing lives across Wales27/03/2026 09:25:00
Every Saturday morning for the past 6 years, Richard Wheeler has been lacing up his trainers and heading to Aberbeeg parkrun and he’s busy making sure as many people as possible join him.
Wales invests £655,000 to train the next generation of housing workers26/03/2026 14:05:00
Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, as the Welsh Government invests £655,000 to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:14:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.
Deposit Return Scheme for Wales approved to tackle litter and drive reuse26/03/2026 09:20:00
The Senedd yesterday voted in favour of new regulations that will establish a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Wales from October 2027.
Extra funding support for hospices25/03/2026 16:25:00
Hospices across Wales will receive further funding support as landmark national commissioning guidance is agreed.
£34.3 million for new health and wellbeing hub for Cardiff25/03/2026 15:25:00
A new £34 million health and wellbeing hub bringing GP, mental health and family services together will be built in Cardiff.
Welsh councils to receive £50 million capital funding boost25/03/2026 14:25:00
Welsh councils will benefit from £50 million in additional capital funding this financial year, helping them manage rising costs and invest in vital local services.