Healthier choices made easier as new rules take effect

New rules to help people make healthier food choices came into force yesterday (26 March 2026), marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity.

Levels of obesity are rising in Wales, 60% of adults are overweight or obese, and nearly a quarter of children are overweight or obese by the time they start school.

Our food environment has developed in a way which makes it harder to make healthier choices, with easy, quick foods, that are often higher in fat, sugar and salt, prioritised over healthier options.

The regulations put new responsibilities on medium and large retailers to help people to make healthier choices when shopping and eating out.

The regulations will prevent retailers from steering customers towards less healthy products through promotions, such as multibuy offers, and by placing foods high in fat, salt and sugar at entrances and checkouts.

Research suggests that promotional offers and the placement of products in prominent locations in store and online have a significant influence on our food choices and encourage us to buy and consume more than we intended.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said:

As of today, it will be easier to make healthier choices on the go and during our weekly shops. We know that parents want the best for their children and to help them form healthy habits and give them a fair start in life. By ensuring that foods high in fat, sugar and salt are no longer given prominence over healthier choices, we are taking important steps to support everyone make healthier choices and to improve public health.

Professor Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, welcomed the regulations coming in:

Creating a healthier food environment for people in Wales is vital for all of us. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these regulations will have on the choices people make and, in turn, on the nation's health.

Dr. Ilona Johnson, Interim Co-Director of Health Improvement at Public Health Wales said:

This is a step in the right direction. People across Wales want to be a healthy weight, yet many feel their everyday environment makes choosing healthier options more difficult. Foods high in fat, sugar and salt are often placed prominently in stores and promoted in ways that encourage impulse purchases and higher consumption. There is good evidence showing that policies targeting the food environment are effective at helping people make healthier choices.

In the 12 months since the regulations were approved by the Senedd, the Welsh Government has published comprehensive guidance to support businesses and local authorities implementing the changes, which mirror similar measures already in place in England.

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