Think Tanks
|Printable version
Healthy life expectancy continues to fall and significant gaps remain, says IPPR
Analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) of new healthy life expectancy (HLE) statistics published yesterday:
- The number of years people can expect to live in good health continues to fall – from 61.9 for women and 61.5 for men in 2021 to 2023 to 61.3 for women and 60.9 for men in 2022 to 2024 – and deep and persistent inequalities remain.
- There is significant variation across England – Kingston upon Hull, Blackpool and Hartlepool have some of the lowest rates of HLE, with Windsor and Maidenhead, Richmond upon Thames and Wokingham having the highest.
- Areas with the lowest healthy life expectancy are overwhelmingly concentrated in the north of England and in the more deprived parts of the country, underlining how strongly health outcomes are shaped by economic conditions.
- Overall, we estimate that boys born in the most deprived fifth of local authorities can expect to live 6.8 fewer years in good health than those in the least deprived fifth, rising to 7.4 years for girls.
Comparison of top five and bottom five local authorities for healthy life expectancy and 2025 Index of multiple deprivation (IMD)
|
Top 5 Upper Tier Local Authorities with the highest healthy life expectancy
|
Females
|
Males
|
Area
|
IMD Quintile
|
HLE
Score
|
Area
|
IMD Quintile
|
HLE
Score
|
Richmond upon Thames
|
1
|
70.3
|
Richmond upon Thames
|
1
|
69.3
|
Wokingham
|
1
|
69.4
|
Sutton
|
1
|
68.3
|
Windsor and Maidenhead
|
1
|
68.9
|
Wokingham
|
1
|
68
|
Sutton
|
1
|
68.7
|
Bromley
|
1
|
67.5
|
Bromley
|
1
|
67.7
|
Windsor and Maidenhead
|
1
|
67.3
|
Bottom 5 Upper Tier Local Authorities with the lowest healthy life expectancy
|
Females
|
Males
|
Area
|
IMD Quintile
|
HLE
Score
|
Area
|
IMD Quintile
|
HLE
Score
|
Hartlepool
|
5
|
51.2
|
Blackpool
|
5
|
50.9
|
Sandwell
|
5
|
51.3
|
Hartlepool
|
5
|
52.1
|
Blackpool
|
5
|
51.8
|
Sandwell
|
5
|
52.7
|
Kingston upon Hull, City of
|
5
|
53.3
|
Kingston upon Hull, City of
|
5
|
53.1
|
Stoke-on-Trent
|
5
|
53.5
|
Rochdale
|
5
|
53.8
Responding to the statistics, Dr Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:
"These figures show that where you live determines how many years you spend in good health - and that gap isn't closing. Reforming the NHS and bringing care closer to communities can help reduce health inequalities, but most of what shapes our physical and mental health lies outside the health system. Without tackling those root causes, we won't see the gains we need."
Dr Jamie O’Halloran is available for interview
CONTACT
Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer, 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
- Data used is from the recent release of Healthy Life Expectancy Statistics from ONS (link here).
- Population estimates by local area used are from here and assign quintiles of local authorities by their overall IMD 2025 rank found here.
- Due to boundary changes, Sheffield and Barnsley are excluded from calculations by level of deprivation.
- IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Britain cannot ‘just stop oil’20/02/2026 11:15:00
Britain cannot ‘just stop oil’ – and trying to is making us poorer, dirtier and less secure, new IEA paper warns
IFS - The UK’s approach to fiscal policy needs a rethink20/02/2026 10:15:00
An assessment of the UK's fiscal framework and the case for reform
IEA - Tinkering with regulated prices won’t solve the cost of living crisis19/02/2026 11:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the latest inflation data
New council plans will backfire unless more power is also passed to local communities, warns IPPR North19/02/2026 10:15:00
The government’s plan to scrap district councils in favour of unitary authorities risks moving local residents further from power unless action is taken to empower communities, warns a new report from IPPR North.
IPPR - Sharp falls in inflation and a cooling economy demands action from the Bank of England, says IPPR18/02/2026 14:25:00
William Ellis, senior economist at IPPR responds to the latest inflation statistics
IPPR - Central government holding back growth by blocking regional transport development, finds IPPR18/02/2026 13:25:00
Treasury control over transport spending is holding back regional growth, new research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) reveals.
IEA - Government determined to destroy hospitality with unjustifiable vape ban16/02/2026 12:05:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, responded to a government consultation on banning vaping in workplaces, pubs, clubs and cars
King's Fund - NHS performance stats show tireless work of staff to improve patient outcomes13/02/2026 12:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS waiting list figures
Strong welfare states and sustained economic dynamism can go hand in hand, IPPR Scotland finds13/02/2026 11:05:00
Challenging the myth that higher social spending is incompatible with economic success, new IPPR Scotland analysis confirms that many European countries with high spending on social protection measures such as benefits, childcare and training, also sustain highly productive, innovative and dynamic economies.