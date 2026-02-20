Healthy life expectancy continues to fall and significant gaps remain, says IPPR

Comparison of top five and bottom five local authorities for healthy life expectancy and 2025 Index of multiple deprivation (IMD)

Overall, we estimate that boys born in the most deprived fifth of local authorities can expect to live 6.8 fewer years in good health than those in the least deprived fifth, rising to 7.4 years for girls.

Areas with the lowest healthy life expectancy are overwhelmingly concentrated in the north of England and in the more deprived parts of the country, underlining how strongly health outcomes are shaped by economic conditions.

There is significant variation across England – Kingston upon Hull, Blackpool and Hartlepool have some of the lowest rates of HLE, with Windsor and Maidenhead, Richmond upon Thames and Wokingham having the highest.

The number of years people can expect to live in good health continues to fall – from 61.9 for women and 61.5 for men in 2021 to 2023 to 61.3 for women and 60.9 for men in 2022 to 2024 – and deep and persistent inequalities remain.

Analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) of new healthy life expectancy (HLE) statistics published yesterday:

Responding to the statistics, Dr Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:

"These figures show that where you live determines how many years you spend in good health - and that gap isn't closing. Reforming the NHS and bringing care closer to communities can help reduce health inequalities, but most of what shapes our physical and mental health lies outside the health system. Without tackling those root causes, we won't see the gains we need."

