Hear more from our experts at NHS ConfedExpo 2022
A major showcase of health and care innovation is taking place in Liverpool this month and will feature some of those who work for the region’s Academic Health Science Network, the Innovation Agency.
Organised by NHS Confederation, NHS England and NHS Improvement, the AAC in Liverpool will host the first in-person NHS ConfedExpo Conference since 2019, on 15-16 June 2022.
There will be an opportunity to learn more about the Innovation Agency and fellow AHSNs by visiting the AHSN Network’s Innovation Feature Zone. The zone includes a mini-theatre which will host 13 content sessions about different aspects of health innovation. Among them will be a presentation by members of the Coaching Academy, part of the Innovation Agency.
Titled ‘Culture: a catalyst to innovation as a workforce benefit’ the session will be led by Juliette Kumar, Associate Director Culture and Workforce, who will be joined by colleagues to highlight innovations and approaches to workforce productivity and culture.
The Innovator Zone includes a networking space, where visitors can meet colleagues from AHSNs around the country and the businesses and NHS organisations they work with.
The AHSN Network area will also include the team behind the new NHS Innovation Service, created by NHS England’s Accelerated Access Collaborative.
This is set to be one of the biggest and most significant healthcare conferences in the UK, creating a single point of focus for health and care leaders and their teams to come together at a time of transformation and recovery.
