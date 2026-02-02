Heart disease driving health inequalities across Wales, IPPR warns

New analysis from IPPR finds that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major driver of health inequality in Wales, with deprived communities facing higher rates of illness, severity and premature death.

The analysis found:

People living in the most deprived 20 per cent of areas in Wales are about 15 per cent more likely to have heart and circulatory conditions, increasing to 23 per cent more likely for those under the age of 75.

People in the most deprived areas are about 58 per cent more likely to say heart and circulatory disease limits their day-to-day activities, rising to 67 per cent more likely for those under 75.

Using data from the National Survey of Wales (2021–2023), the research shows clear social and geographic divides in both the prevalence and severity of heart disease. Parts of South Wales, including Torfaen and Caerphilly, record the highest rates of cardiovascular conditions, while more affluent areas experience far better outcomes.

People under 75 in the most deprived areas are about 1.7 times more likely to say that a heart condition limits their daily activities. Smoking rates are more than three times higher in the most deprived areas, alongside significantly higher rates of obesity and physical inactivity, all of which contribute to CVD risks.

IPPR warns that without targeted action, these inequalities risk becoming further entrenched. While the Welsh government’s ambition to become a ‘Marmot Nation’ is welcome, the think tank argues that reducing premature deaths from cardiovascular disease must be a central test of that commitment.

Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:

“The writing is on the wall. Cardiovascular disease remains one of the clearest markers of health inequality in Wales. Bold targets, funded prevention and better data are urgently needed to save lives and close the health gap.”

