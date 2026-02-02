Think Tanks
|Printable version
Heart disease driving health inequalities across Wales, IPPR warns
New analysis from IPPR finds that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major driver of health inequality in Wales, with deprived communities facing higher rates of illness, severity and premature death.
The analysis found:
- People living in the most deprived 20 per cent of areas in Wales are about 15 per cent more likely to have heart and circulatory conditions, increasing to 23 per cent more likely for those under the age of 75.
- People in the most deprived areas are about 58 per cent more likely to say heart and circulatory disease limits their day-to-day activities, rising to 67 per cent more likely for those under 75.
Using data from the National Survey of Wales (2021–2023), the research shows clear social and geographic divides in both the prevalence and severity of heart disease. Parts of South Wales, including Torfaen and Caerphilly, record the highest rates of cardiovascular conditions, while more affluent areas experience far better outcomes.
People under 75 in the most deprived areas are about 1.7 times more likely to say that a heart condition limits their daily activities. Smoking rates are more than three times higher in the most deprived areas, alongside significantly higher rates of obesity and physical inactivity, all of which contribute to CVD risks.
IPPR warns that without targeted action, these inequalities risk becoming further entrenched. While the Welsh government’s ambition to become a ‘Marmot Nation’ is welcome, the think tank argues that reducing premature deaths from cardiovascular disease must be a central test of that commitment.
Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:
“The writing is on the wall. Cardiovascular disease remains one of the clearest markers of health inequality in Wales. Bold targets, funded prevention and better data are urgently needed to save lives and close the health gap.”
Dr Jamie O’Halloran and Sebastian Reese (principal research fellow) are available for interviews.
CONTACT:
Sukhada Tatke, media and impact officer at IPPR Scotland: s.tatke@ippr.org 07901169121
NOTES TO EDITORS:
- This is the third in a series of publications focused on heart disease in devolved nations.
- The primary source for this blog was the from the National Survey for Wales, 2021/22 and 2022/23: Combined Data
- Researchers measure deprivation using scores using the 2019 Welsh Index of Deprivation.
- IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Revealed: ChatGPT draws more on GB News, Al Jazeera, and Marie Claire than the BBC, IPPR analysis shows02/02/2026 10:15:00
Popular AI tools used by millions to access news are drawing on a narrow and inconsistent range of sources, often sidelining the UK’s most trusted journalism and reshaping which voices are heard, according to new analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
Demos - Keeping the human in the (Waves) loop: Reflections from our digital democracy trial30/01/2026 10:15:00
It’s the million euro question: can AI-powered tech help scale public deliberation so that many more citizens can play a part in shaping the decisions that affect their lives?
IFG - Why does the UK struggle with growth? How the centre of government can design better growth policy30/01/2026 09:15:00
The government needs to sharpen up its strategy for raising the rate of growth, led by a stronger more economically capable No.10, says a new Institute for Government report.
IFS - Rapid rises in SEND and childcare spending are reshaping education spending in England23/01/2026 09:15:00
Education spending in England is at a crossroads: tight budgets, escalating pressures, and shifting demographics.
King's Fund - Latest NHS waiting list figures show sluggish rate of progress16/01/2026 12:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS waiting list figures
IEA - Better November masks underlying weakness16/01/2026 09:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on yesterday’s GDP figures
The King's Fund responds to news government has cut NHS waiting lists faster in areas of highest joblessness15/01/2026 11:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund responds to the announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care that the government has cut NHS waiting lists three times faster in areas of highest joblessness
IPPR - Northern Powerhouse Rail announcement shows political commitment, but the debt to the region is not yet paid, says IPPR North14/01/2026 16:15:00
Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North reacts to the government’s announcement on the Northern Growth Strategy