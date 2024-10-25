Heart failure patients to be remotely monitored by technology shown to cut hospitalisations by 50%

Final guidance published by NICE recommends HeartLogic and TriageHF for remote monitoring of people diagnose with heart failure.

People diagnosed with heart failure can be remotely monitored using technology which aims to help keep them out of hospital, NICE has said.

Two algorithm-based technologies – HeartLogic and TriageHF – which work alongside cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) like pacemakers, have been recommended by NICE in final diagnostic guidance.

The technologies can accurately detect the signs of worsening heart failure by monitoring parameters such as an individual’s general activity, heart rate variability and heart sounds.

The data collected from the device can be sent in real-time, or at a designated time, to hospital staff who are able to provide care over the phone and to determine whether they need to attend hospital.

Studies have showed using TriageHF reduced all-cause hospitalisations by 58% according to Ahmed et al. (2024). Using HeartLogic of reduced heart failure hospitalisations by72% according to Treskes et al. (2021).

There were around 90,000 hospitalisations in England for heart failure in 2019/20, making it one of the leading causes of avoidable hospitalisations.

Heart failure happens when the left side of the heart doesn't fill properly with blood during the diastolic (filling) phase. This means the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

People are fitted with CIEDs such as pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronisation therapy devices to manage the condition and these technologies can work alongside HeartLogic and TriageHF.

It is estimated 25,000 people in England have a cardiac device that is compatible with heart algorithm technology. Some NHS Trusts in England are already using the technology.

Being able to remotely monitor someone with heart failure and detecting whether their symptoms are worsening in real time could be the difference between life or death. There are thousands of people diagnosed with heart failure each year and enabling them to live a healthy life, without having to go into hospital, is a double win for them and the NHS. At NICE our aim is to get the best care to people, fast, ensuring value for money for the taxpayer. The NHS is under considerable pressure and using technology, such as these devices, could prevent costly hospital admissions which would be avoidable if an early intervention is made.

Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, programme director of NICE’s HealthTech directorate

Access to HeartLogic has a one-off cost per person, but discounts may be offered based on purchase volume.

Access to TriageHF, and its associated data transmission CareLink service, has a yearly cost per person.

According to the British Heart Foundation, around 670,000 people in England have been diagnosed with heart failure by their GP.

Heart failure mainly affects people over the age of 65, with an average age at diagnosis of 77.

Heart failure algorithms for remote monitoring in people with cardiac implantable electronic devices