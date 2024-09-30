Scottish Government
|Printable version
Heat network projects: quarterly report - September 2024
Information on the capital and pre-capital projects which have been funded through Scotland's Heat Network Fund, Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund and the Heat Network Support Unit.
Introduction
This document produced by the Scottish Government’s Energy and Climate Change Directorate summarises the projects supported primarily by Scotland’s Heat Network Fund (SHNF) and the Heat Network Support Unit (HNSU).
Launched in February 2022, Scotland’s Heat Network Fund (SHNF) makes capital funding available to enable the rollout of new zero emission heat networks and communal heating systems, as well as the expansion and decarbonisation of existing heat networks across Scotland.
The Heat Network Support Unit (HNSU) supports the growth of heat networks by providing funding and advice for the pre-capital development of large-scale heat networks and building capacity across the public sector to deliver successful projects. The HNSU is sponsored and managed by the Scottish Government (SG), and support is delivered in partnership with the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) and Zero Waste Scotland (ZWS). The HNSU recently enhanced its offering through the Strategic Heat Network Support which is currently supporting seven local authorities to develop a strategic approach to deploying large-scale district heating in their respective areas.
This report also refers to the now closed Heat in Buildings Development Funding Invitation. This made £1 million of resource funding available to stimulate and accelerate the development of a pipeline of zero emission heat projects for buildings across Scotland. This funding invitation was the forerunner to the HNSU.
The Scottish Government has also provided substantial capital support to heat networks currently under construction through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP). The LCITP is now closed to new applications, but we continue to report on the progress of funded projects. This document refers to LCITP funded heat network projects, a full list of all LCITP funded projects can be found here: Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme reports - gov.scot (www.gov.scot).
The Scottish Government Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund (SHNZHF) supports social housing landlords across Scotland to install zero direct emission heating systems and energy efficiency measures for social housing projects that effectively contribute towards our ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2045. This document refers to SHNZHF funded heat network projects only.
The document includes a series of one-page summaries for each of the capital and pre-capital heat network projects supported by the Scottish Government through the SHNF, HNSU, LCITP and SHNZHF.
Further details on our programmes can be found here:
- Scotland’s Heat Network Fund: Heat Network Fund: application guidance - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
- Heat Network Support Unit: Heat Network Support Unit: support guidance - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or fund enquiries, please direct these to HeatNetworkFund@gov.scot, HeatNetworkSupport@gov.scot or netzerosocialhousing@gov.scot.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/heat-network-projects-quarterly-report-september-2024/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Minimum Unit Price rises30/09/2024 13:05:00
The minimum price per unit of alcohol will increase by 15 pence from today
Change to health board status30/09/2024 10:05:00
NHS Forth Valley will move to stage 3 of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework following improvements in leadership, culture and governance at the Health Board.
NHS Scotland consultants pay offer27/09/2024 15:05:00
£124.9 million investment in consultants pay for 2024-25.
Improving the lives of Scotland’s Gypsy/Travellers27/09/2024 13:05:00
Voices of communities at the heart of plan to tackle discrimination and social exclusion.
Fiscal framework outturn report: 202427/09/2024 12:05:00
The Fiscal Framework Outturn Report 2024 publishes outturn and reconciliation information for Scottish Income Tax, Scottish Landfill Tax, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and devolved Social Security benefits, as well as updates on borrowing and the Scotland Reserve.
Investing £100 million in mid-market rent27/09/2024 10:05:00
The construction of 2,800 mid-market rent homes will be supported by £100 million of investment from the Scottish Government.
National Care Service: co-design of the draft NCS charter of rights and responsibilities26/09/2024 15:05:00
The Charter of Rights and Responsibilities will set out people’s existing rights and responsibilities when accessing support through the National Care Service. It will also include information about how people can make a complaint, if their rights are not met by the National Care Service.
Building climate resilience26/09/2024 13:05:00
Plan to help communities understand how climate change impacts their lives.
Monthly GDP Estimates for July26/09/2024 10:05:00
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.3% in July 2024 according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.