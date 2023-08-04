Scottish Government
Heat Networks Quarterly Report - July 2023
Information on the capital and pre-capital projects which have been funded through Scotland's Heat Network Fund and the Heat Network Support Unit.
Introduction
This document produced by the Energy and Climate Change Directorate in the Scottish Government summarises the projects supported by Scotland's Heat Network Fund (SHNF), Scotland's Heat in Buildings Development Funding Invitation and The Heat Network Support Unit (HNSU).
Launched in February 2022, Scotland's Heat Network Fund (SHNF) makes £300 million available over this parliamentary session. The Fund offers long-term support to enable the rollout of new zero emission heat networks and communal heating systems, as well as the expansion and decarbonisation of existing heat networks across Scotland.
Scotland's Heat in Buildings Development Funding Invitation made £1 million of resource funding available to stimulate and accelerate the development of a pipeline of zero emission heat projects for buildings across Scotland. This funding invitation closed to applications in May 2022, and was forerunner to fuller Heat Network Support Unit, launched in September 2022.
The Heat Network Support Unit (HNSU) supports the growth of heat networks by addressing key challenges in the pre-capital stages of heat network development and building capacity across the public sector to deliver successful projects. The HNSU is sponsored by the Scottish Government (SG), with Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) and Zero Waste Scotland (ZWS) as core partners who will provide a range of support services via the HNSU.
The document includes a series of one-page summaries for each of the capital and pre-capital projects supported by the Scottish Government through the SHNF and HNSU.
Further details on both programmes can be found here:
- Scotland's Heat Network Fund: Heat Network Fund: application guidance – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
- Heat Network Support Unit: Home – Heat Network Support Unit
For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or fund enquiries, please direct these to HeatNetworkFund@gov.scot or HeatNetworkSupport@gov.scot.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/heat-networks-quarterly-report-july-2023/
