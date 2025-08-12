Heat reaching its peak, with the possibility of thunder in the forecast

It will be a hot and humid week for many, especially in the south, with some areas experiencing their fourth heatwave of the summer so far.

The peak of the warmth is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, where temperatures could reach 34°C before a slow decline for the rest of the week.

Although there will be lots of sunshine on offer, there is the potential for some heavy and thundery showers, especially in the north.

Today (Tuesday) will be hot across much of England and Wales, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s°C in central and southern areas, with a peak of around 34°C most likely in the West Midlands or east Wales. Other parts of the UK will also be warm, though coastal regions remain relatively cooler due to sea breezes.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued Amber and Yellow Heat Health Alerts. These specifically apply to the health and social care sectors in England.

With temperatures on the rise, there’s a chance of some thundery rain at times, as Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri explains: “Wednesday brings a more complex picture, with high temperatures but also the chance of thunderstorms arriving in the evening.

“During Wednesday daytime, temperatures could peak at 34°C, with the heat shifting eastwards into east England, while parts of Scotland could also see temperatures above 30°C. By the evening, there is an increased risk of thunderstorms across northern areas, with the potential for some fairly wet weather. Whilst the exact location for these unsettled conditions remains uncertain, it’s possible a warning may be issued closer to the time.”

Thursday will be another widely warm and dry day, with sunny spells for most. A few showers may develop in the north, which could be heavy and thundery at times, becoming confined to northern Scotland later on. Northern Ireland and the west may also see some showers. Temperatures will likely reach 29-30°C, especially in the far east of England, and staying closer to average in the west.

A north/south split is likely on Friday, with cloudier conditions and some patchy rain or drizzle in parts of the north, but plenty of fine and sunny weather in the south. Temperatures in that sunshine are likely to peak at 30°C. There is the possibility of a few showers or thunderstorms in the southwest later on Friday and into the weekend.

