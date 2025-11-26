Heathrow Airport Limited’s third runway proposal will be basis for expansion

Decisive action on third runway to support trade, tourism and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

scheme chosen to drive a swift and robust policy review to shape plans for Heathrow expansion in line with the UK’s legal, environmental and climate obligations

review will allow a planning decision by 2029 and London airspace to be redrawn to enable quicker, quieter, and greener flights to take off from a new runway by 2035

new runway will be a boost for connectivity, supporting national economic growth, improving passenger experience and delivering the Plan for Change, after passenger numbers hit record levels at Heathrow this summer

A third runway at Heathrow is another step closer to take off by 2035, as the Transport Secretary yesterday (25 November 2025) confirmed that Heathrow Airport Limited’s (HAL’s) proposal will be used as the scheme to progress the project.

The proposal will shape the review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which is the framework within which the planning decision on expansion at the airport will be made, and any amendments to the ANPS will be subject to consultation next summer.

As the UK’s only hub airport, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, expanding Heathrow will attract international investment, boost Britain’s connectivity, and support economic growth to deliver the Plan for Change. This summer a record 23.4 million passengers travelled via Heathrow, highlighting the level of passenger demand.

After requesting further information last month from the remaining two promoters, the government has assessed that HAL’s proposal offers the most deliverable option and provides the greatest likelihood of meeting the government’s ambition for a decision on a development consent application within this parliament.

Any amendments to the ANPS will be consulted on next summer after the Transport Secretary committed to completing the process 3 years faster than production of the policy statement in 2018. This will provide an important opportunity for businesses, communities, and the wider aviation sector to have their say.

Selection of the scheme to inform the remainder of the review does not represent a final decision on a third runway scheme or design, and any amendments to the ANPS will be subject to consultation and parliamentary scrutiny next year. Exact details such as the length of the third runway, layout, and associated infrastructure implications will continue to be considered throughout the remainder of the ANPS review.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander yesterday said:

Heathrow is our only hub airport which supports trade, tourism and hundreds of thousands of jobs, underpinning prosperity not only in the South East but across the UK. Today is another important step to enable a third runway and build on these benefits, setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion. This will allow a decision on a third runway plan this parliament which meets our key tests including on the environment and economic growth. We’re acting swiftly and decisively to get this project off the ground so we can realise its transformational potential for passengers, businesses, and our economy sooner.

The government has been clear expansion plans must meet the UK’s legally binding climate obligations alongside balancing delivering economic growth as well as air quality and noise obligations.

The independent Climate Change Committee will be consulted on as part of the review to ensure expansion is consistent with the net zero framework. The Transport Secretary yesterday wrote to the committee requesting advice including on the role of aviation in achieving the UK’s carbon budgets and inviting feedback on proposed updates to the ANPS to ensure alignment with climate commitments.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, yesterday said:

We’re taking action where previous governments hesitated, and moving forward with Heathrow’s third runway to drive economic growth, international investment and better connections for our country. That means opening the door to new growth and opportunity with Heathrow expansion – creating over 100,000 jobs, boosting our economy, and giving businesses and communities the certainty they need to thrive.

A swift and robust review of the ANPS was launched last month to consider airport expansion in light of new environmental and climate obligations and sets out the government’s criteria to consider future planning applications.

The selection of HAL’s scheme at this stage follows a rigorous assessment of the promoter’s proposals. This has determined that HAL’s proposal includes expansion plans that are resilient and efficient.

The government expects that an application for development consent for a Northwest Runway at Heathrow Airport will be brought forward by the promoter of the scheme, the airport operator, Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL), after the review of the Airports National Policy Statement.

The government is also pressing ahead with modernising airspace across the UK, to deliver quicker, quieter, and more efficient flights with lower emissions, reducing the sector’s climate change impacts.

The newly published Airspace Design Strategic Objectives will mean that the Greater London airspace block will be given priority in airspace modernisation processes. London’s airspace – which sees over 1.1 million takes offs and landings a year – will be redrawn to ensure the capital’s skies are ready for more departures from a third runway from 2035. This will also benefit passengers after record levels of people flying over the summer, by shortening flight routes and improving resilience in the sector.

A consultation has also been launched on simplifying the Air Navigation Guidance to set clear priorities, save carbon emissions, and ensure that people continue to have a meaningful say on airspace changes that affect them.

Yesterday’s milestone follows the approval of Luton expansion earlier this year and Gatwick expansion last month, as the government continues to back aviation projects that will grow the economy and provide highly skilled jobs.

The government is backing the development of green aviation through the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill. This bill will ensure Heathrow contributes to the UK meeting its climate targets by providing economic security for the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market by guaranteeing a set price per unit for UK producers.

An additional £63 million is being invested to speed up construction on new SAF production plants, as the government goes further and faster to deliver growth and reach net zero.

Aviation, maritime and technology media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000