It also highlighted a lack of certainty over the cost of expansion that could ultimately affect the prices paid by airlines and passengers and it pointed to a lack of adequate plans to improve surface public transport, such as new rail lines into Heathrow from the west and south.

Elsewhere in the report, the Committee found that work was needed to strengthen both the air quality test and the noise test.

The CCC's advice is "a clear signal that, at present, the government is failing that test," states the report.

The climate test is seen in the context of the recent advice from the Climate Change Committee that Heathrow expansion is not compatible with the UK's carbon budgets or net zero under current policies.

While the government has positioned expansion as "critical" to national growth, the Committee finds that "the case for this designation applying to Heathrow expansion has not been made".

The economic test demands that expansion delivers economic growth across the country, but the report highlights GDP modelling commissioned by the Department for Transport that represents a marked decrease from previous analyses and a "relatively modest” level of additional overall growth.

The HENPS sets out that expansion will be assessed against a framework consisting of four tests, covering economic growth, climate, air quality and noise.

"Expansion should not go ahead at any price, or at any cost to society or the environment," it states.

The report criticises the lack of an overall strategy for aviation and calls for more work to nail down the full range of benefits and costs.

The verdict comes as the Transport Committee's report on the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement (HENPS) is published today.

Chair Comment

Transport Committee Chair Ruth Cadbury said: "Over the past five months, the Transport Committee has examined the views of organisations and stakeholders both supporting and opposing a third runway at Heathrow.

"We received over 90 pieces of written evidence to our inquiry into the draft Heathrow Expansion National Policy Statement and we questioned community groups, the aviation sector, academics, local authorities, economists, the Climate Change Committee, the promoters of both proposed third runway schemes, and the Minister for Aviation.

"Our report should be a wake-up call for ministers. We found that the government should have set out its overall strategy for aviation before publishing the draft HENPS. It did not do so and now it has failed to make the case for Heathrow expansion.

"The Department for Transport appears not to have given itself enough time to produce the most complete economic analysis, while the Climate Change Committee's recent evidence is a damning verdict on the climate impact of a third runway that government cannot overlook.

"Plans for a third runway should be grounded for now and the government should go back to the drawing board before proceeding any further. It should provide parliament with robust analysis to fill in the gaps in the HENPS and start putting in place all the polices necessary to accommodate the climate impact of expansion, as well as setting out what will happen if decarbonisation goals are missed.

"If a third runway is get off the ground, then government also needs to strengthen the air quality test and noise tests, develop plans for improving public transport and bottom out how much it will cost airlines and passengers to use an expanded Heathrow."