Heathrow passenger charged following £400,000 cash find in suitcase

A man has been charged following a National Crime Agency investigation after £400,000 in cash was found in his suitcase as he attempted to fly out of the UK.

Austrian national Broomand Nasab, 41, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday and was charged with one count of money laundering.

Nearly 11,000 Euros were also found in his carry-on backpack. All the money was seized.

Nasab, who lives in Austria, was about to board a flight to Turkey, when he was stopped by colleagues from Border Force who found the money.

He recently appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court recently (Friday).