Heating support for pensioners

Universal Winter Fuel Payments.

First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that pensioners in Scotland will receive no less than they would under the new UK Winter Fuel Payment scheme.

During a speech on public service reform and preventative public health measures to ensure Scots live longer, healthier, wealthier lives, the First Minister confirmed further details of the Winter Fuel Payment scheme will be set out in due course and that ‘the Scottish Government will always seek what is best for Scotland’s pensioners’.

The First Minister yesterday said: