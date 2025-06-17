Scottish Government
Heating support for pensioners
Universal Winter Fuel Payments.
First Minister John Swinney has confirmed that pensioners in Scotland will receive no less than they would under the new UK Winter Fuel Payment scheme.
During a speech on public service reform and preventative public health measures to ensure Scots live longer, healthier, wealthier lives, the First Minister confirmed further details of the Winter Fuel Payment scheme will be set out in due course and that ‘the Scottish Government will always seek what is best for Scotland’s pensioners’.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Prevention is the hard-nosed financial principle behind the decisions we have taken, for example, on the Winter Fuel Payment. The Winter Fuel Payment kept some of the most vulnerable in society warm in winter - it was always the right thing to do but it was also the smart thing to do.
“Smart because it kept people out of hospital, in their own home. It kept them warm and well. And then it was gone. To be quite blunt about it, I don’t believe cutting this winter lifeline was ever going to save a penny because making millions of pensioners poorer makes them also colder and makes them also sicker and that in turn puts up the bill for our social services and our NHS.
“It is an almost textbook definition of a false economy.
“Keeping the Winter Fuel Payment looks after our pensioners, but it also looks after our NHS. That is the sharp financial reality of the prevention principle in action. It is one of the reasons we were so quick to step in to protect pensioners in Scotland as best we could from that wrong decision by the UK Government.
“And now they have seen the error of their ways, my government will once again do right by Scotland’s pensioners.
“I am very happy to confirm that no pensioner in Scotland will receive less than they would under the new UK scheme. Details will be set out in due course by my Government, but the Scottish Government will always seek what is best for Scotland’s pensioners.”
