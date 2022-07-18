WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Heatwave: Avoid outdoor work during hottest hours of day, and employers must provide protection, says TUC
With the Met Office issuing its first “Red Extreme” heat warning for parts of the UK this week, the TUC is today (Monday) calling on bosses to make sure that any staff working outdoors are protected from the sun and the heat.
Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England this week, with temperatures likely in the high 30s C and in some places reaching 40C.
The TUC says that workers like builders, postal workers and street cleaners who are outside for lengthy periods in high temperatures are at serious risk of sunstroke, heat stress and even skin cancer.
And working in hot weather can also lead to dehydration, tiredness, muscle cramps, rashes, fainting, and – in the most extreme cases – loss of consciousness.
Advice
Employers can work with their health and safety union reps to introduce the following measures to protect their staff who work outdoors when the temperatures rise:
- Avoiding outside tasks between 11am – 3pm when temperatures, and risks, are highest.
- Ensure that outdoor workers have sunscreen and are given advice on the need to protect themselves – available in other languages for migrant workers.
- Allow staff to take plenty of breaks and provide a supply of drinking water.
- Provide canopies or covering over open areas and shaded areas for breaks.
- Provide lightweight brimmed hats and make sure protective clothing is lightweight, long-sleeved and comfortable.
Driving
The heat can also be dangerous for workers whose jobs involve driving, warns the TUC, as any driver suffering from fatigue is a risk to themselves and other people.
Bosses should provide cars, cabs, vans or lorries with air conditioning. The TUC says vehicles used for long journeys should be temporarily taken out of use if they do not have air conditioning.
The right to refuse
Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 provides workers with the right to withdraw from and to refuse to return to a workplace that is unsafe. Workers are entitled to remain away from the workplace if – in their opinion – the prevailing circumstances represent a real risk of serious and imminent danger which they could not be expected to avert.
The TUC says workers should seek advice from their union before using their rights under Section 44.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“This week we will see temperatures soar. Without adequate protection outdoor workers could be in danger.
“Bosses must ensure their staff are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing for those working outdoors - or relaxed dress codes for those working in shops and offices.
“Anyone worried about their working conditions should join a union, it’s the best way to stay safe at work and make sure your voice is heard.”
Editors Note’s
- The Red Extreme heat national severe weather warning will cover Monday and Tuesday (18th and 19th July) for parts of central, northern, eastern and south eastern England. For more information visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/red-extreme-heat-warning
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI - Our reaction to new Government neonatal paid leave support18/07/2022 12:15:00
CBI’s reaction to new Government neonatal paid leave support.
TUC – UK set for “worst real wage squeeze” in the G715/07/2022 12:15:00
UK workers are set for the “worst real wage squeeze” among G7 nations, new TUC analysis of OECD figures has revealed today (Friday).
NHS Confederation - Primary care teams have risen to the challenge as 72 per cent of people report a positive care experience, but more support needed15/07/2022 10:33:00
Ruth Rankine, director of primary care, comments on the 2022 GP Patient Survey.
NHS Confederation - Against incredible strain, NHS makes serious inroads into treatment backlogs15/07/2022 09:25:00
Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, responds to the monthly NHS performance statistics for England.
LGA responds to publication of Regulator of Social Housing review14/07/2022 16:30:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Regulator of Social Housing’s review of its consumer regulation work in 2022
Audit Wales - Uncertainty that the ambition for a net zero public sector will be met, according to Auditor General14/07/2022 14:20:00
Report calls for stronger public sector leadership on reducing carbon emissions in Wales
LGA responds to NAO report on developing workforce skills for a strong economy14/07/2022 09:05:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a National Audit Office report on ensuring the country has a sufficiently skilled workforce
Unicef - Around 3 in 4 youth lack skills needed for employment, new report says13/07/2022 16:25:00
Nearly three quarters of young people aged 15 to 24 in 92 countries with available data are off-track to acquire the skills needed for employment, according to a new report published today by the Education Commission and UNICEF ahead of World Youth Skills Day.
CIPD - Over half of employers agree that the UK is entering a new, more unstable period of employment relations13/07/2022 15:25:00
The CIPD is warning employers that choosing not to engage with employee representatives could lead to industrial action
NHS Confederation - Changes to vocational BTEC health care qualifications could see loss of thousands of new nurse recruits every year, warn NHS leaders13/07/2022 14:25:00
Danny Mortimer warns employers across the NHS have concerns about changes to vocational qualifications and the impact on the workforce crisis