Heatwave continues with little rain in the forecast

High pressure remains dominant bringing another week of mostly dry, sunny and very warm conditions for many, though a slight downturn in temperatures is likely by the weekend.

On Monday, conditions will remain very warm or hot for southern and western areas, with temperatures reaching 31°C in the southwest, and 28°C in Wales. However, the east and northeast coast will feel cooler with breezy, cloudy conditions and temperatures in the high teens. Heat Health Alerts issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remain in place.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are likely to peak around 30°C–32°C across parts of England and Wales, with most places continuing to remain dry with plenty of sunshine. However, some eastern coastal areas will be cooler, thanks to an onshore breeze and cloudier conditions at times.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates, yesterday said:

“The overall pattern continues to remain settled with large amounts of sunshine though this week, and temperatures peaking around 30°C–32°C across parts of England and Wales. “In terms of rain, there’s a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in isolated spots in the south of England on Wednesday and Thursday, but these are likely to be sporadic in nature, and many people won’t see any rain this week. "By the weekend, high pressure builds back in from the northwest, reducing the shower risk and bringing a return to more widely settled, dry and still warm conditions. Temperatures ease slightly by Saturday compared with the midweek peak, but continues to remain fine and warm for many areas.”

Continued wildfire risk in some areas

Warm and dry conditions coupled with gusty easterly winds, mean that extreme wildfire conditions will persist for many parts of England and Wales for much of the coming week.

A National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) spokesperson yesterday said:

"When the weather stays hot and dry, it only takes one spark to start a wildfire. What can begin as a small fire can spread incredibly quickly, putting people, homes, wildlife and our countryside at risk. "We’re asking everyone to take extra care outdoors, whether that’s avoiding disposable barbecues in the countryside, parks or moorlands, or making sure cigarettes are fully extinguished. A few simple actions can make a huge difference and help prevent fires before they start."

Find out more on reducing the risk of wildfires from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Staying safe in hot weather

With temperatures expected to remain high over several days, people are advised to take sensible precautions in the heat, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest part of the day, and checking on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

UV levels are expected to be high or very high across many parts of the UK throughout the week, and people heading outdoors should ensure they use appropriate sun protection.

Pollen levels are also expected to be high or very high in some areas.

READ: Learn more about UV and sun health

READ: Check the Met Office pollen forecast and find out more about pollen here

If you're planning on enjoying the water, here are three simple ways you can help keep yourself safer:

Check the water temperature, our seas and river temperatures are low enough to cause cold water shock when 15°C or lower Wear a wetsuit if you plan on spending any length of time in the water Wearing a life jacket or swimming buoy can increase your chances if you experience cold water shock

With breezier conditions expected to develop in southern areas, there is an increased risk for those heading onto the water.

Lee Pooley, Head of Safety at Paddle UK yesterday said:

"Offshore winds are incredibly deceptive because the water near the shoreline often looks perfectly calm, flat, and inviting. However, the moment you paddle out, a breeze blowing from the land can rapidly sweep a paddleboarder out to sea faster than they can paddle back. "Our rescue data with the RNLI consistently shows that offshore winds are a primary cause of emergency callouts. We strongly advise everyone to check the weather and wind direction before heading out, and if the wind is blowing away from the shore, do not go."

READ: Top tips for safe paddling whatever the weather

You can find water safety advice on our website and in the Met Office app, which now features a dedicated beach forecast with tide times, wave heights and sea-surface temperatures, as well as guidance on UV and pollen levels.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.