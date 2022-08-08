Heatwave on the way for many

Temperatures are forecast to build this week, with heatwave thresholds likely to be met for much of the UK, particularly England and Wales.

The heat will build through the week, likely peaking on Friday and Saturday thanks to the influence of high pressure. Temperatures are likely to rise into the low-to-mid 30s Celsius for central and southern areas of the UK. However, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.

Away from the highest temperatures expected in central and southern areas, much of England and Wales, as well as the southeast of Scotland, could still see temperatures widely into the high 20s Celsius, with a chance of a few spots seeing temperatures into the low 30s.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also see temperatures into the high 20s and could reach official heatwave criteria by Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: