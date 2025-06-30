Met Office
Heatwave persists in the south while cloud and rain move into the northwest
Temperatures will increase further today, with the peak of the heat expected on Tuesday in the south east of England.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said:
“Temperatures are rising further today with low 30 Celsius widely across England including places like Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge. The highest temperature is expected to be 34C in London and the south east of England. These high temperatures and humid conditions will be quite uncomfortable for those working outside as well as people leaving Glastonbury and attending the start of Wimbledon and other outdoor events. Stay hydrated and try to keep out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.
“It won’t be hot everywhere, with a marked difference in northwestern parts of the UK. Cloud and some heavy rain will affect Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland through Monday and temperatures will be suppressed to the mid to high teens.
“Tonight temperatures will remain high, with some locations not dropping below 20°C in what is called a tropical night. These sorts of temperatures make it hard to sleep and prevent any recovery from the high daytime temperatures too. Tuesday will be another hot day, though the highest temperatures will be more confined to the south east of England where 35°C is possible. Fresher air and some rainfall will move in from the west through the rest of the week, bringing an end to this heatwave, although many parts will remain dry and still see plenty of sunshine.”
