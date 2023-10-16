Met Office
|Printable version
Heavy rain forecast for later in the week
After a settled and cool start to the week, wet and windy conditions will take over by midweek with the possibility of disruptive rainfall.
Wet and increasingly windy weather will initially move into the southwest of England and Wales on Tuesday, eventually spreading more widely across the UK through Wednesday.
An established area of high pressure over Scandinavia will cause the fronts to stall over Scotland leading to persistent heavy rainfall in the region through much of Thursday and Friday.
A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for rain has been issued for central and eastern Scotland where some exceptional rainfall totals could accumulate over two or three days, mainly, but not exclusively over high ground. Further warnings will likely be issued through the week.
Potential for significant disruption
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, yesterday said:
“Many parts of the UK will see a very unsettled spell of weather through the second half of the coming week, into next weekend. A number of areas have the potential to see a lot of rain as well as strong winds at times. Of particular concern at the moment is eastern and central Scotland where some exceptional rainfall totals could build up, falling on ground already saturated after recent heavy rainfall. This could lead to some significant and widespread disruption.
“With such an unsettled and potentially impactful spell of weather we recommend you stay up to date with the forecast for your area and keep an eye on warnings from the Met Office, SEPA and local authorities.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/heavy-rain-forecast-for-later-in-the-week
Latest News from
Met Office
Cold snap to come11/10/2023 11:20:00
Further rain, perhaps heavy in places, is likely for the rest of this week, before the weather turns much cooler by the weekend.
Food security under pressure from climate change10/10/2023 13:15:00
The UN define food security as when all individuals, at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient safe and nutritious food which meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.
Amber rain warning issued in Scotland06/10/2023 15:20:00
An Amber warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office, with heavy and slow-moving rain to impact much of Scotland from late Friday through to Sunday morning.
Unseasonable October warmth to come05/10/2023 13:15:00
Warmer weather is on the way for much of the UK, though rain dominates the outlook for much of Scotland.
Joint-warmest September on record for UK03/10/2023 16:25:00
The UK had its joint-warmest September on record in a series which goes back to 1884 according to provisional Met Office statistics.
What do climate tipping points mean for the UK?27/09/2023 10:15:00
This month we have been exploring the topic of climate tipping points and provided an overview of the subject in an earlier blog post. In this post, we look more closely at the impacts of potential tipping points on UK weather and climate.
New global dataset shines a light on humidity extremes26/09/2023 15:15:15
An innovative new dataset published by the Met Office highlights the importance of humidity on global heat extremes.
Storm Agnes to bring winds and rain26/09/2023 10:15:00
Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low-pressure will impact much of the UK on Wednesday and into Thursday.