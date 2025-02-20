Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme designs to be put on show

Officers from the Environment Agency are hosting two events where residents can view final designs for the scheme, ask any questions and meet the project team.

On Thursday 27 February and Thursday 6 March, designs will be displayed at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

People are invited to pop in from 12pm to 8pm to view the designs and ask any questions, prior to the main planning application being submitted to the council.

Environment Agency work to reduce flood risk from the River Calder and Hebden Water will consist of raising and strengthening river walls, using glass panels and raising barriers to minimise any intrusion on the iconic views for those living on the riverside.

Working in partnership with Calderdale Council, the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is designed to reduce flood risk from the River Calder and Hebden Water.

Jo Arnold, Calderdale Programme and Partnership Manager at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

We are really pleased to share our plans for the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme with the local community and we’d encourage all residents to attend to see what the final designs entail, ask questions and provide comment, prior to our plans being submitted for planning approval. It’s a great opportunity to see the designs in detail, find out what the work will entail, ask any questions and speak directly with the team behind the project. This scheme will play a key role in better protecting homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure across the town and support their long-term resilience against flooding.

Information on preparing for flooding

Environment Agency officers will also be on hand to help anyone who’d like information on how to be prepared for flooding, provide practical advice, and help people sign up for flood warnings.

Even with flood defences in place, people can never be fully protected against flooding, so the Environment Agency always urge people to check their risk and sign up to flood warnings.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Cllr Scott Patient, yesterday said:

It’s great news that the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is reaching the final stages of development and crucial that we now move into delivery. I hope people take the time to find out more about the plans to better protect the town from flooding. It’s now nearly ten years since Storm Eva and five years since Storm Ciara caused significant flooding in the upper valley, but the risk is ever present, and we continue to work in partnership to minimise risk and build resilience.

The planning application is expected to be submitted later this summer. It is anticipated that pre-construction preparation work will commence later in 2025.

Hebden Bridge Flood Information Centre on Valley Road continues to open on Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm where people can get any further information.

The project team can also be contacted by email.