Heinous killers banned from marrying in prison
The worst murderers serving whole life sentences no longer have the right to get married behind bars as a new law comes into force today (2 August 2024).
- Whole Life Order prisoners now blocked from marrying behind bars
- Government enacts new law to end torment for victims and their families
- Marriage and civil partnership ban comes into force today
Prisoners serving whole life orders – which means they will never be released – will now be automatically blocked from getting married or entering a civil partnership after the new Lord Chancellor signed a measure in the Victims and Prisoners Act into law.
This will deny the most heinous criminals from enjoying the important life events they callously took from their victims, while preventing families from the trauma of seeing them getting married or entering civil partnerships.
It will also ensure that their horrific crimes are treated with the severity they deserve and maintain confidence in the justice system.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said:
Victims should not be tormented by seeing those who commit the most depraved crimes enjoy the moments in life that were stolen from their loved ones.
That is why I have acted as soon as possible to stop these marriages and give victims the support they deserve.
Prior to these new laws coming into force, these prisoners could make a formal application for marriage or a civil partnership and could only be refused by a prison Governor on the grounds of security concerns.
The measure is part of the Victims and Prisoners Act which strengthens oversight of how criminal justice agencies treat victims and enshrines the principles of the Victims’ Code into law.
The Lord Chancellor will retain the right to permit ceremonies in the most exceptional circumstances.
Whole life orders are reserved for exceptionally serious offences, such as serial or child murders which involved a substantial degree of premeditation or sexual or sadistic conduct.
