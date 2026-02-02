RUSI
Helicopters Remain a Vital Part of the Joint-Force
The helicopter has been criticised following extraordinary Russian losses in Ukraine, however the benefits of vertical lift are still obvious within the force mix.
Footage of American CH-47 Chinooks and MH-60s Black Hawks flying over blacked-out Caracas provided the most visually striking images of the recent US operation in Venezuela, and quickly conjures comparison to the Russian 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, where a Russian air assault flew into Kyiv-adjacent Hostomel airport.
The Comeback of the Helicopter?
Neither event signifies the ‘death’ or ‘comeback’ of the helicopter. Rather, the contextual reasons for success and failure in each case offer insights into the utility of helicopters in modern combat operations. Nuanced analysis is required given ongoing consolidation of helicopter fleets, modernisation and reorganisation efforts, national and international procurement and development initiatives.
As with any weapon system, the tactical and operational characteristics of helicopters must be understood to exploit their advantages. The helicopter’s speed, flexibility and terrain independence (not requiring runways) provide a unique mix for air manoeuvre, exploitable by nations for special forces, raids, air assault and airmobile operations. Equally, it permits airlift, humanitarian aid, maritime resupply, surveillance and more.
The limitations of helicopters in contested environments are clearly documented. Despite the identification and absorption of lessons differing between nations, enthusiastic and extensive use in Korea, the Suez Crisis, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Gulf War, the Battle of Mogadishu, the Global War on Terror and the capture of Osama Bin Laden have shaped the understanding and execution of helicopter operations in different environments.
