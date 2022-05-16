Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Help assess your competencies as a project leader
Professor Graham Winch, Professor of Project Management, and Dr Eunice Maytorena-Sanchez, Senior Lecturer in Project Management at Alliance Manchester Business School, will be hosting an interactive workshop ‘Strategic Project Organising’ at APM’s Power of Projects Conference on Thursday 9 June. APM spoke with them ahead of the workshop about the importance of project leadership.
What are the main differentiators between project managers and project leaders?
There has been growing understanding of the importance of leading projects distinct from, but complementary to, managing projects. Leaders emphasize projecting towards outcomes and creating ways of achieving those outcomes, while project managers emphasize delivering the outputs that underpin outcomes. The two roles are symbiotic, with leaders doing more sensemaking and relating, and managers deploying the project management toolkit to deliver excellent results.
Our workshop at Power of Projects will help individuals assess their competencies as a project leader. We will present a project leadership model developed in collaboration with BP and BAE Systems and we will then provide an opportunity for delegates to assess themselves against this competency model.
Why is leading projects so important?
Project leaders need to shape the project towards desired outcomes but also be ready to address black swan events, such as the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine and the ensuing disruptions to project supply chains. What these recent events have highlighted is how important project resilience is. Consummate resilience involves sensemaking, relating and redesigning the project organisation, while retaining focus on the project outcomes and their supporting narratives.
How are project leaders different from leaders more generally?
Project leaders are different because they have to look many years into the future to project desired outcomes rather than managing in the present and near future. They also have to create the temporary organisation that delivers on those projected future outcomes from scratch. This means careful attention to creating new relationships rather than developing existing relationships.
Many people find themselves expected to lead projects without a real understanding of the difference between leading projects and managing projects. This session will help you think through the distinctive challenges of leading projects and help you identify your development needs. If you want to know more about how to develop these leadership competencies, please do come to this session.
Book your place at the Power of Projects Conference on Thursday 9 June
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/help-assess-your-competencies-as-a-project-leader/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Megaproject delivery: the four horsemen of project leadership thinking16/05/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Tunde Ajia, 12 May 2022.
Why mentoring and volunteering are high on project professionals’ agenda this year13/05/2022 16:20:00
Blog posted by: Mike Hine, 10 May 2022.
Mental health conversations at work are vital12/05/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Gillian Jones-Williams, 09 May 2022.
APM’s response to the Queen’s speech11/05/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has challenged the UK Government to harness the power of projects for social and economic benefit, following the Queen’s speech: the State Opening of Parliament.
Why conflict might not (always) be a bad thing for your project team09/05/2022 16:20:00
Blog posted by: James Elliott, 06 May 2022.
The power of giving people time to think in meetings09/05/2022 10:20:00
Blog posted by: Richard Gold, 05 May 2022.
Sharing experiences with agile: Martin O’Neill on volunteering with APM06/05/2022 16:20:00
As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, we rely on the expertise and commitment of our volunteer community for the development and promotion of project, programme and portfolio management.
Crossrail: Elizabeth Line due to open on 24 May06/05/2022 10:20:00
The central section of the Elizabeth Line, part of the £19bn Crossrail project, is set to open on 24 May, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.
How the work life balance enhances wellbeing, productivity and ultimately projects05/05/2022 16:20:00
For women working in the project profession, the issue of work-life balance can be a challenge. But what is a ‘good’ work-life balance, how do we achieve it and what will that do for us, our projects and our organisations.