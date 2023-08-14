Help celebrate the unsung heroes from across the Justice Sector

The Inspire Justice Awards, delivered by Skills for Justice, the UK’s Sector Skills Council, returns in 2023 to shine a light on more of the hidden heroes working across the entire justice system.

From call handlers, catering managers and case administrators to prison employment leads and victim support workers, the wider justice workforce are key allies and partners in enabling front-line staff to maintain public safety and reduce crime.

Supported by UNISON, HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS), Policing Insight and SFJ Awards, these awards celebrate the operational support staff who rarely get the opportunity to be publicly thanked for their achievements but who are vital in keeping our criminal justice system running smoothly.

The 2023 winners from across 10 award categories are to be announced at a glittering awards ceremony held at the QEII Centre in London on Thursday 26 October. Alongside the finalists attending will be senior figures and C-Level representatives from across Government Justice Departments and agencies including HMPPS, HMCTS, MoJ, CPS, Youth Justice, Inspectorate, and many more.

The Inspire Justice Awards offers a unique opportunity to have your brand positioned in front of senior representatives from across our complex justice sector, alongside exceptional networking opportunities. A range of partnership opportunities are available from as little as £500.

For more information please visit https://skillsforjustice.org.uk/inspire-justice-awards or contact Dominic Louks, Marketing Manager at dominic.louks@wdtrust.org.uk.